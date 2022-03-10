AMLO’s morning, March 10, minute by minute

09:20- The conference ends.

09:17- López Obrador reads in the Treasury Room the letter of support he sent to the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, for an “attack” he is facing from “corrupt politicians.”

09:15– “Respectfully, if you ask me”, López Obrador recommends that Argentina accept the IMF extension and that there be no moratorium.

09:12- Not all journalists are the same (…) they are not alone, says López Obrador when questioned about the murders in Mexico.

09:10- López Obrador reveals that he has just sent a letter to the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, because the media in that country have campaigned against him.

09:07- The New York Times, The Washington Post, Financial Times and El País are media outlets that protect vested interest groups, not the people, declares the President. He denies that his government fails to protect journalists: “Those who murder are humble, who are doing their work in the different regions of the country.”

09:04- López Obrador denies that the murders of journalists are “state crimes” and promises to make them known “case by case.”

“Zero impunity, we are not the same,” López Obrador replies when questioned about the murders of journalists; he mentions that in addition to facing organized crime, he is facing a mafia of power.

09:01- “I am assuming responsibility, and I am working to guarantee peace and tranquility to citizens, as well as to protect journalists,” he declares. The murdered journalists now, almost all of them have been victims of the criminal organizations that were inherited from a failed policy, adds López Obrador when speaking of the neoliberal period and of Genaro Garcia Luna and the six-year term Felipe Calderon.

08:59- The regularization ofchocolate cars” It helps a lot of people, despite the hassle of vehicle dealers, he says.

08:56- The President affirms that in Latinus they bring “a plan” to continue with “the pounding” against him. He indicates that a journalist (Carlos Loret de Mola) is receiving money “with a political-electoral purpose.”

08:52- “This does concern me, more than a comment from Hector Aguilar Camin, Joaquin Lopez-Doriga or the lady (Lily Uresti)”, expresses López Obrador when mentioning the behavior of the exchange rate. López Obrador assures that he has information that “the lady” (Azucena Uresti) was offered to hire her in Latinus “But they didn’t let her or she didn’t accept.”

08:50- He mentions that in the last week the peso depreciated, “but yesterday the dollar already fell”: “we are doing well, we have done things well (…) the main thing is not to allow the corruptionThat’s the key.”

08:48- López Obrador exposes gasoline prices and compares inflation between countries. He accuses that “experts rub their hands so that things go wrong for us.”

08:46- There are quite a few who have a conservative mentality, he says. She refers that “we are going to win, it is already a hundred to one”, due to the incorporation of Epigmenio Ibarra to the radio program Ciro Gomez Leyva.

08:43- The President of Mexico calls for “not to allow ourselves to be manipulated by false information by the gasoline prices”: “What we report is what really happens, our adversaries are upset.”

08:40- If more information is needed, it will be disclosed, says López Obrador about the complaint by the IMSS in the case of the ABC Nursery. He announces that on Tuesday the health plan for those without social security will be presented.

08:37- What consoles us most is that fortunately no person has died, says López Obrador due to the Querétaro-Atlas quarrel in the Corregidora Stadium.

He emphasizes that the arrest warrants have already begun.

08:31– after the fight Queretaro-AtlasLópez Obrador says that they already have a report that would be presented today in the morning, but they postponed it because of the Bosque de Chapultepec project; he informs that he will present himself in eight days.



08:29- Luis Cresencio SandovalSecretary of Defense, reports that weapons from the United States were seized in Sonora.

08:26- López Obrador reports that he will attend a meeting with Mayos and Guarijíos in Sonora. He has already won the protection that was available for the construction of the irrigation district for the Yaqui towns, he reports. The figure of the Sonoran governor stands out Alfonso Durazo.

08:22- López Obrador highlights the section “who is who in fuel prices”. He accuses that the technocrats “who thought they were scientists” said that it did not matter if the price of gasoline increased.

08:20- “As it says Richard Sheffield, some companies are going overboard, ”says López Obrador for fuel prices. He indicates that others “are behaving very well, I hope they continue like this.”

08:17- He talks about processes to send gas from the US to Spain. We have no problem because with oil production comes gas, we also have a contract with Texas, which has not increased as in Europe, says López Obrador. He refers that it is sought that the subsidy reaches the consumer.

08:15- through the IEPS we have price control, he points out and adds that Pemex has more than 90% of gasoline distribution capacity, “which is not available in the electricity industry.” He calls to recover land for the CFE. He mentions that in Spain they are suffering from the increase in the prices of electricity and gas.

08:12- López Obrador points out that in the Cakes war, France used the scam of a pastry chef as an excuse to invade us, but now in the purchase of Deer Park, “a dry cleaner in New York filed a complaint.” thanks to Joe Biden because “he has been very respectful”.

08:10- López Obrador informs that he will commemorate the Petroleum Expropriation, on March 18, at the Minatitlán refinery. He thanks the United States for authorizing the purchase of Deer Park, despite pressure from “our Mexican adversaries.”

08:08- Describes oil production in Mexico and the construction of the refinery in two mouths. He tells the Mexicans that “there is no cause for concern, we are going to support the price of fuels because they have acted well.”

08:05- He mentions speculation, contracts and the sale of shares to other companies with the energy reform. The alarm sounded, we arrived, we stopped the privatizations and we are rescuing Pemex, he says.

08:04- López Obrador highlights that gasoline imports have been reduced “because what they did during the neoliberal period of selling crude oil and buying gasoline was absurd.” He charges that corruption was killing Pemex and the oil industry. He criticizes the energy reform.

08:03- The President highlights the purchase of Deer Park.

08:01- López Obrador accuses that during the neoliberal period they invested in the north, where it is very difficult to extract oil: “what mattered to them was the contracting business with oil companies.” He highlights the rehabilitation of refineries with more than 30 billion pesos, which has increased refining capacity.

07:57- The good news is that fuel prices will not increase, the price of electricity will also remain the same, says López Obrador in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He mentions the surplus they have.

One reason why we keep fuel prices low is because we have “the fortune” to produce oil and the other is that we are already more self-sufficient because since we arrived we have dedicated ourselves to rescuing Pemex, he says.

07:55– This cultural space is very important, says López Obrador.

07:48- The Bosque de Chapultepec Project posits that the Zoo be for research and wildlife conservation.

07:45- A video of the Bosque de Chapultepec Project is projected.

07:44- The Secretary of Culture announces for this 2022 a meeting of 190 ministers of culture from all over the world in the Bosque de Chapultepec, which has not been held for 40 years. She thanks López Obrador for betting on the cultural greatness of Mexico.

07:42- Mexico bets on public spaces, says Frausto.

07:40- The essence of the Chapultepec project is to convert the private into the public, says the Secretary of Culture, pointing out that in Los Pinos they did not leave “neither a comal nor a glass.” She highlights the Los Pinos Cultural Center as a space for medical personnel during the pandemic.

07:38- Alejandra FraustoSecretary of Culture, says that with the Fourth Transformation, culture is a right and a privilege, and the best example is the Chapultepec project, nature and culture.

07:32- Gabriel Orozco highlights for the First Section of the Chapultepec Forest a scenic pavilion and the botanical garden. He speaks of silence, shadow and humidity.

Announces a call for a “nature and culture pavilion” to strengthen the museum circuit.

07:30– For the Second Section, Orozco announces an open forum where there was a parking lot.



07:28- Orozco details the work in the Third Section of Chapultepec. He highlights sport and art as coexistence with society and nature.

07:25- The artist details the rehabilitation of the Fourth Section and the historical shelter.

07:23- Orozco talks about environmental sanitation in Chapultepec.

07:18- The artist Gabriel Orozco, creator of the Bosque de Chapultepec project, mentions that “the transformation project” benefits the nature and culture plan. He highlights an opportunity to hold onto the Fourth Section.

07:14- Sheinbaum points out that the Fourth Section of the Chapultepec Forest wanted to be privatized in the Peña Nieto government: “they wanted to make it the second Santa Fe”. The head of government indicates that there will be a cablebus that will connect the four sections of the Chapultepec Forest and the nature and culture project has an investment of 10 billion pesos.

07:11- Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, exposes the “beautiful” Chapultepec Project, nature and culture; She remembers that Los Pinos already belongs to the Mexicans.

07:09- President’s conference begins Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Announces that the advances of the Chapultepec Forest Project“a transcendent project for all Mexicans, like La Villa and the Zócalo”.