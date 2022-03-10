Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’), investigated for perjury in a case of dog trafficking

The divorce is taking them much longer that marriage to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Since 2017, the actors meet confronted in various legal proceedings, after some scandalous accusations and complaints of physical and verbal abuse from both parties.

The legal battle continues to this day with him the trial for 2020 libel, Johnny Depp sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” for allegedly attacking Amber during their marriage.

Now, as the Daily Mail has revealed, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is reportedly re-investigating Amber Heard for perjury case in 2015, and that had been closed as the actress pleaded guilty and apologized.

However the former property manager for Johnny Deep,Kevin Murphy, argued in court what Heard ordered her to lie under oath after she flew the pets to Queensland on a private jet without declaring them.according to The Daily Mail would also have provided various emails as evidence.

“I explained to Ms. Heard several times the fact that trying to bring the dogs to Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very severe penalties, including euthanasia of dogs. But Mrs. Heard was threatening the stability of my job unless he cooperated in providing a statement to support his false version,” Kevin Murphy also alleged during the trial.

Following this statement, and as stated by the medium, Kevin confirmed that the FBI had contacted him and agreed to provide Australian authorities with a witness statement.

it could cost you dearly

This investigation puts the freedom of Amber Heard, What could it be sentenced to several years in prison. Hard news considering that the actress just became a single mom.

sure you are interested

Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’) celebrates the first 6 months of her daughter’s life