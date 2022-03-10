Amanda Seyfried shows off her son for the first time during an interview

amanda seyfried She has been a well-known actress for many years, and in her career there are titles like ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Mean Girls’ or ‘Les Miserables’.

Willie Geist, a well-known American journalist, recently interviewed Amanda on the ‘Today’ show, where they told her about the actress’s latest project: the movie ‘Mank’, which is nominated for an Oscar in several categories. Unexpectedly, the actress’s baby, only six months old, appeared by surprise when the interview was about to conclude. Amanda finished the talk sitting next to her baby. You can see the tender moment from minute 6:30.

Married to Thomas Sadoski, the actress has always been very reserved with her private life. There will even be people who do not know that she is a mother. In 2017, she gave birth to her first child, Nina Sadoski. Three years later, in 2020, she had a second son, Thomas. Taking advantage of the appearance of her baby in the interview, Amanda told Geist that thanks to the pandemic she has been able to “work much more from home”, close to her children. “The benefits outweigh everything,” she said.

Seyfried and his family currently live on a farm in upstate New York, more specifically in the Catskills. For her, moving there was a decision she made “very consciously.” “I have always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel rooted somewhere that I can trust will always be there.“, he claimed.

Amanda also explained in the interview that she suffers from panic attacks due to her fame. “Your body just goes into fight or flight. The rush of endorphins and the rush that occurs after a panic attack is something extraordinary. You feel relieved and your body somehow recovers. It’s a strange thing because it’s physical, but it starts in your head,” he shared. “That’s actually a panic attack.”