Amanda Bynes is another star who wants to free herself from her legal guardianship | People | Entertainment

Amanda Bynes wants to end his nearly nine-year conservatorship. The actress’s lawyer What a girl wants and She’s the manDavid A. Esquibias, expressed that “Amanda believes that her condition has improved and that the protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Bynes’s mother, Lynn, was granted the temporary guardianship of her daughter in August 2013 after the actress supposedly set a fire in the entrance of a house. Last September, a California court submitted and approved a status report on the health of Bynes, 35, with the next update scheduled for January 2023.

Amanda Bynes starred in What a Girl Wants (2003) opposite Colin Firth. Photo: Taken from IMDB

Contrary to reports at the time, Esquibias explained that the decision does not imply that his guardianship has been extended until 2023. In that sense, the jurist clarified: “By law, the next status report expires in two years. Her conservatorship will end when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

Esquibias had also told last April that Bynes was ‘very well’ before his 35th birthday: “He lives by the beach, attends school, and enjoys meditation and Soul Cycle classes.”

Bynes also announced her engagement to Paul Michael, a man she met at ‘sober living center’ in late 2019, on Valentine’s Day 2020. In October 2020, Esquibias revealed that the child star was working towards her degree at the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising from California, after graduating with his associate’s degree in 2019.

Amanda Bynes in She’s the Man (2006), along with Chaning Tatum. Photo: Taken from IMDB

He shared at the time: “Amanda is very enterprising. He is researching fragrances. She is now considering a perfume as well as a clothing line. But don’t get too excited. She is still a student getting her degree.”

Amanda’s mother has applauded the positive changes in her daughter’s life and said she supports ending the conservatorship, which will be addressed at a hearing scheduled for March 22. “Lynn is incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made in recent years and she is very excited for the next chapter in Amanda’s life,” Lynn’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, said last month. “Based on the petition and Amanda’s incredible progress, she fully supports Amanda’s request to terminate conservatorship.”

Bynes is also known for movies like hairspray and sydney white. Her last role on the big screen was in Easy A 2010 as Marianne, along with Emma Stone.

If his guardianship were released, Bynes would join Britney Spears like another celebrity who lived under the protection of a court.