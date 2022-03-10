Alone with Naveen Andrews for “The Dropout”: “There’s a lot we still don’t know about Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani”

“The Dropout” is a miniseries based on the ABC News podcast of the same name about the high profile case of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, and the fraud she led by attracting investors with fraudulent blood tests with which she promised to revolutionize medicine and science.

“The first time I heard about the case it was something immediately through the press reports,” he confessed. Naveen Andrews in an interview with Infobae about the accusations and the trial against elizabeth holmes. The media case has been made into fiction in The Dropouta miniseries that portrays how the founder of Theranos he sought to revolutionize technology companies and alone carried out one of the largest frauds in the US by attracting investors with fraudulent blood tests. When the scandal broke, she was convicted of four out of eleven charges, and she could face 80 years in prison. The script was based on a podcast that tells the story.

The British actor, known worldwide for playing Sayid Jarrah in the acclaimed lost, takes on a new facet in this Star+ original production that will release weekly episodes every Thursday. As he says, at first he wasn’t too interested in what was going on around Holmes because he considers himself “old” and the situation involved “young people, companies and corporate wealth.” Suddenly, when he received the script written by Elizabeth Meriwether, his perspective was different and he had a sudden interest in playing Sunny Balwani.

Naveen Andrews plays Sunny Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer at Theranos company. In addition, he was a partner of Elizabeth Holmes, its founder, at that time. (Star Plus)

“He was born in Sindh province in what is now Pakistan, as a Hindu. He brought up all these questions about identity displacement, a certain kind of cruelty that he could empathize with,” he maintained. “As we approached these characters, he saved us from the fact that we don’t have judgments about these human beings, preconceived notions of morality or what we feel about morality, because you can’t do that. You wouldn’t have the freedom to create the character.”

Andrews developed his own version of Balwani in terms of how he carried himself, moved, or even through situations where tension took hold of him no matter how relaxed he looked. Despite this, there was still a mystery around who these people really were, something that both he and his co-star, amanda seyfried – who gives life to Holmes – they continue to ask themselves to this day.

“While those things, as I said, are important to explore, there is a mystery at the heart of both of them. We were at the premiere a few days ago, and Amanda and I said there’s a lot we don’t know yet and maybe they don’t even know themselves. ”, He admitted very intrigued about what is true and what is not about these two personalities who met in love and business.

Amanda Seyfried is Elizabeth Holmes in this miniseries based on the fraud committed by a young woman considered -once- as brilliant as Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg. (Star Plus)

The age difference and the real conversations between Elizabeth and Sunny

One of the most striking aspects about elizabeth holmes and Sunny Balwani was the obvious age difference between the two. How was that detail reflected in The Dropout? As much as it causes a certain “discomfort and a type of attention” to see an older man have an affair with a 19-year-old girl, this did not alter the fact that they joined their paths in a certain way, he explains. Naveen Andrews.

“For some unknown reason, they feel safe with each other and he offered her time that no one else could in terms of support and protection. Again, in the first episode, she can be seen with her classmates who are contemporaries of hers, and she seems to be almost indifferent to her own age group as if she is above that. She maybe she was looking for something that coincided with that, ”she delved into this dynamic that unites the protagonists. “It was a privilege to work with Amanda for many reasons,” she added.

The eight-episode miniseries is based on a podcast that chronicles the story behind the Elizabeth Holmes case and the Theranos fraud. (StarPlus/Hulu)

From the beginning Naveen Andrews and amanda seyfried They decided what the “depth and intensity” of the love bond was going to be, however, it felt like a bet, because they were walking on very thin ice as they did not know closely how their relationship had been in real life. In November 2021, the privacy exposure of elizabeth holmes and Sunny Balwani ended up showing that they had taken the right direction.

“The trial was happening while we were filming… So this, as far as we are aware, is happening in real time and some text messages between Sunny and Elizabeth were published that Liz Meriwether, the writer of the series, wanted to incorporate the text into the script, “he said. “ When that happened, there was a great sense of relief that maybe we made the right decisions. we were on the same page, on the right track”.

Seyfried and Andrews sought to portray as faithfully as possible the romantic relationship between Elizabeth and Sunny. “There was a huge sense of relief,” the actor admitted when the private text messages the two exchanged in real life were revealed. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The first three episodes of The Dropout debuted last week Star+ and the fourth chapter can be seen from today, March 10, on the platform.

