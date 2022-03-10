All the schedules, of all the movies, in all the cinemas

AXIOMS ​​(PREMIERE)

DIRECTION: Marcela Luchetta.

PERFORMANCE: Cesar Bordon, Jorge Marrale, Luz Cipriota.

DURATION: 93 minutes.

RATING: Suitable for all audiences.

GENRE: Drama.

SYNOPSIS: Axiomas, the environmental NGO for which Isabela works, decides to transfer her from her mission in a refugee camp in the Sahara to Argentina. Isabela returns to the province where she was born, backed by Axiomas to fight fiercely against a mining company and against the person who most protects and defends the mine: Governor Ribero. Past grudges and unresolved conflicts take hold: Ribero, his main opponent, is also his father. So he fights against the father who abandoned her or against the corrupt governor who allows polluting companies?

SCHEDULE

Hoyst: (Spanish) 13:10 15:30 22:50

KING: HOMECOMING (PREMIERE)

GENRE: Adventures, Animation.

DURATION: 105 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

SYNOPSIS: King is a lion cub who escapes from the airport from the hands of who has trafficked him, in the middle of the traffic he finds refuge in the house of 2 brothers Inés and Alex, 12 and 15 years old. They come up with a crazy plan: take King back to Africa. Unfortunately, the customs agents who are after King won’t make his mission any easier. Max, the crazy grandfather of Ines and Alex, and who they have only seen twice in their lives, joins his crazy adventure, from now on with the help of friends and Social Networks.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Spanish) 15:00 17:10

Showcase: (Dubbed) 15:15 17:50

Hoyst: (Spanish) 14:20 16:40

MIRACLE IN THE CAVE (PREMIERE)

DIRECTOR: Tom Waller.

ACTING: James Edward Holley, Jim Warny.

DURATION: 104 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

GENRE: Drama | True story

SYNOPSIS: A group of children and adolescents who are members of a Thai soccer team are trapped in a cave. This is the true story of the rescue that had the world on edge.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Dubbed) 14:00 (Subtitled) 22:15

Hoyst: (Dubbed) 15:00 23:00

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE (PREMIERE)

DIRECTION: Ayako Kono.

DURATION: 97 minutes.

RATING: Suitable for ages 13 and up.

GENRE: Anime

SYNOPSIS: On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially released. But the players, still elated to have connected, are suddenly trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any chance to get out. The Game Master gives them this warning “this may be a game, but it is not something to be played with”. If a player dies in the game, he also dies in real life.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Dubbed) 15:35 (Subtitled) 19:50

Hoyst: (Subtitled) 20:00

Batman

DIRECTION: Matt Reeves.

ACTING: Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis.

GENRE: Comics | Action.

DURATION: 175 Minutes.

RATING: SAM 13.

SYNOPSIS: When an assassin targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic schemes, the world’s greatest detective follows a series of cryptic clues that lead him to investigate the underworld, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle and Catwoman, Oswald. Cobblepot or the Penguin, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton or the Riddler. The evidence begins to close, and the magnitude of the criminal’s plans becomes clear. Batman must forge new relationships, reveal the culprit, and bring to justice the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Subtitled) 15:30 19:30

Showcase: (Dubbed) 15:05 16:30 17:45 18:45 20:30 21:25 22:25 (Subtitled) 14:50 15:20 17:15 18:00 18:30 19:00 20:10 21:00 21:40 22:10 22:40

Hoyst: (Dubbed) 13:00 13:20 16:50 20:50 21:10 (Dubbed D-BOX) 14:40 16:15 20:15 (Dubbed D-BOX XD) 14:00 17:45 (Subtitled ) 17:20 21:45 (Subtitled D-BOX XD) 21:30

Monumental: (Dubbed) 14:20 17:45 18:20 20:30 21:45 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 14:20 17:45 20:30 21:30 Thursday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. (Subtitled) 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 14:30 18:00 21:00 Thursday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

BELFAST

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh.

STARRING: Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Judi Dench.

DURATION: 98 minutes.

RATING: SAM 13.

GENRE: Drama.

SYNOPSIS: Follows the story of a young boy and his middle-class family as they navigate the turbulent life in Belfast in the late 1960s.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Subtitled) 15:10 17:30 19:40

THE GODFATHER

DIRECTOR: Francis Ford Coppola.

ACTING: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton.

DURATION: 175 Minutes.

RATING: SAM 16.

GENRE: Suspense | Police | Drama.

SYNOPSIS: From his youth, Vito distinguished himself for being a man of his word, someone with honor and generous with his own. Once his family name began to gain renown, people flocked to him to ask for favors and protection from him in exchange for loyalty.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Subtitled) 19:20

SPENCER

DIRECTION: Pablo Larrain.

STARRING: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Timothy Spall.

DURATION: 117 Minutes.

RATING: SAM 13.

GENRE: Drama | Biography

SYNOPSIS: The marriage of Lady Di and Prince Carlos cooled down a long time ago. Although rumors of affairs and divorce abound, it seems that peace reigns to celebrate Christmas in Sandringham. Eating, drinking and hunting are usually the usual activities for these festivities and Diana Spencer knows the game, but this year things are going to be very different. Spencer will tell the story of what happened during those decisive days.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Subtitled) 17:30

Showcase: (Subtitled) 19:20

UNCHARTED: OFF THE MAP

DIRECTION: Rubén Fleischer.

ACTING: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas.

DURATION: 116 minutes.

RATING: Suitable for all audiences.

GENRE: Adventures | Action

SYNOPSIS: Uncharted follows cunning young Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) on his first adventure in search of treasure, alongside his hilarious partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (played by Mark Wahlberg). The adventure will take them around the world in search of the greatest treasure ever found and along the way they will find clues that may lead them to find Nathan’s lost brother.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Subtitled) 14:25 17:05 19:45 22:30 (Dubbed) 14:05 16:15 16:45 19:25 22:05

Hoyst: (Dubbed) 14:10 17:00 19:50 22:40

DEATH ON THE NILE

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh.

STARRING: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer.

DURATION: 127 minutes.

RATING: SAM 13.

GENRE: Police / Drama.

SYNOPSIS: Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) returns. This time he must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress during a cruise on the Nile.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Subtitled) 15:00 19:50

Showcase: (Subtitled) 16:50 22:20

HEART OF FIRE

DIRECTOR: Theodore Ty-Laurent Zeitoun

GENRE: Animation

DURATION: 92 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

SYNOPSIS: Georgia Nolan dreams of being the world’s first female firefighter, but everyone wants to convince her that this is not a profession for girls. When, years later, a mysterious arsonist begins to wreak havoc on Broadway, the opportunity she’s always been waiting for arises. The investigation is assigned to retired firefighter Shawn, Georgia’s father. Desperate to help her father and save her town, Georgia disguises herself as a boy and joins a small group of misfit firefighters who will put all her heart into stopping the arsonist.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Spanish) 15:25

THE EXORCISM OF GOD

DIRECTION: Alejandro Hidalgo.

PERFORMANCE: María Gabriela de Faría, Joseph Marcell, Will Beinbrink, Iran Castillo, Hector Kotsifakis.

DURATION: 98 minutes.

RATING: Suitable for ages 13 and up.

GENRE: Horror.

SYNOPSIS: Father Peter Williams, an American exorcist, is possessed by the demon he was trying to expel from a young woman and for which he is forced, against his will, to commit the most terrible sacrilege. Eighteen years later, trying to keep his guilt buried under charity work for the poor and children in a small town in Mexico, Peter discovers that the demon has returned.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Dubbed) 14:40 22:35

Hoyst: (Dubbed) 17:45

SING 2

DIRECTOR: Garth Jennings.

ORIGINAL VOICES: Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson.

GENRE: Musical | Children | Family | Animation.

DURATION: 111 minutes

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

SYNOPSIS: Koala Buster Moon and her all-star cast prepare to launch their most outrageous and dazzling performance to date onstage in the entertainment capital of the world, no less! There’s just one little snag: first they have to persuade the world’s loneliest and most reclusive rock star to join them, who will be played by the legendary music icon; Bono, who will make his animated film debut.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Spanish) 14:20 17:00 19:40

Monumental: (Spanish) 14:30 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hoyst: (Spanish) 12:50 15:50 19:30

SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME

DIRECTION: Jon Watts.

ACTORS: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon.

DURATION: 148 minutes.

RATING: SAM 13.

GENRE: Comics | Adventure

SYNOPSIS: Third installment of Spiderman with Tom Holland that would follow the events of Spiderman: Far From Home, where the superhero traveled with his friends to Europe and met a new villain who put his safety and secret identity at risk. This time Peter Parker will go to Dr. Strange to request his help and reverse what Mysterio revealed. But when casting the spell something goes wrong, opening the multiverse and bringing villains like Dr. Octopus and Electro into their reality.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Dubbed) 19:16 (Subtitled) 15:10 18:40 22:

Monumental: (Dubbed) 3:00 p.m. 6:15 p.m. 9:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 17:00 Thursday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hoyst: (Dubbed) 19:00 22:10

CHARM

DIRECTION: Jared Bush, Byron Howard.

GENRE: Animation.

DURATION: 109 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

SYNOPSIS: It tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wonderful place known as an Enchantment. The magic of this Charm has blessed every boy and girl in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic that surrounds the Enchantment is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, could be the last hope of her exceptional family.

SCHEDULE

Monumental: (Spanish) 14:45 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.