All the missions of Week 14 of Fortnite Season 1 and how to complete them

The challenges and missions of the week 14 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 are available from 03/09/2022. Here we tell you how to successfully complete each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: challenges and missions of Week 14

Challenges and missions of Week 14 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3

Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must reach a speed of 65 miles per hour with a vehicle of any type in the Chonker Circuit or Imposing Bridge. These are the two places on the map where we must complete this task:

Locations where we have to reach 65 mph with a vehicle

In any of the two places marked on the previous map we should be able to find vehicles of various types. Please note that Four Whiplash sports cars with off-road tires will always be on the starting grid at Circuit de Chonkerso that going here is a way to guarantee that we will be able to complete the mission. Once we’re inside a vehicle, we just throttle (and turbo, in the case of the Whiplash) until we hit 65 miles per hour.

Deal damage to opponents in Clandestine Cavern or The Sanctuary

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 75 points of damage to opponents in Clandestine Cavern and/or The Sanctuary. These are the two places on the map where we must complete this task:

We have to deal damage to opponents in either of these two locations

It might be easiest to go to Clandestine Cavernwhere, in Solo, Duos, Trios and Squads game modes, there are OI Guards. Dealing damage to them should count towards the progress of this quest.

Dance on top of a Klombo

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must use any gesture or dance while we are on the back of a Klombo dinosaur. We will find Klombos at these points on the map:

Several of the map locations where we have encountered Klombos

Hide in a container from Tilted Flats and The Daily Bugle

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must hide in a dumpster in Tilted Flats and another in The Daily Bugle:

We have to hide in a dumpster at each of these locations

Dumpster locations at The Daily Bugle

Dumpster locations to hide in at The Daily Bugle

Northeast outer corner of the northeasternmost block of buildings.

East facade of the northeasternmost block of buildings.

Southeast outer corner of the most southeastern block of buildings.

Northeast corner of The Daily Bugle building.

Dumpster Locations in Pisos Picados



Dumpster locations to hide in in Tilted Towers

In the metal fenced compound northwest of the gas station south of Tilted Floors.

On the northeast exterior facade of the building just north of the gas station (see the previous point).

East of the park to the west of the area.

In the northwest corner of the soccer field to the northwest of the area.

On the north façade of the inverted L-shaped building to the northeast of the area.

South of the two residential buildings to the east of the area.

On the northwest façade of the garage/mechanic shop building in the center of the area.

On the northwest façade of the Pozo de Pizza Restaurant building. It is reached through the interior alleys of the center of Pisos Picados.

Just north of the previous dumpster, through the inner alleys of Tilted Towers center.

Just west of the previous dumpster, through the inner alleys of Tilted Towers center.

For hide in a dumpstersimply we approach himand press the corresponding button or key. Remember that we can only hide in garbage containers whose lid is open.

Search an OI or The Seven chest

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must open a chest of the OI or The Seven. They both look very similar; they are long, rectangular black chests that we will find in these points of the map:

We will find OI chests and The Seven chests at these points on the map

Decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must place a total of five flamingo garden decorations in Magnificent Mansion and / or Colorful Caravans:

Locations where we should place flamingo garden decorations

Flamingo Garden Ornament Locations in Colorful Caravans



Flamingo Garden Ornament Locations in Colorful Caravans

In the southwestern part of the area, next to the portable toilet.

Next to the campfire where the reset van is, in the northwest part of the area.

Next to the blue motorhome, in the northeast part of the area.

Next to the orange motorhome, southeast of the area.

There are two by the campfire next to the white and purple RVs, southeast of the area.

There are two next to the metal RV to the south of the area.

Flamingo Garden Ornament Locations in Magnificent Mansion

Flamingo Garden Ornament Locations in Magnificent Mansion

At the west entrance to the area.

There are two on the west side of the fountain in the center of the area.

In the kind of roundabout between the garage and the mansion to the southeast of the area.

There are two at the east entrance to the hedge maze north of the mansion.

There are two in the hedge maze north of the mansion: one to the south, and one to the north.

For put up a flamingo garden ornamentsimply we approach her silhouetteand press the corresponding button or key.

Survive on top of the Los Molinos wind turbines for 30 seconds.

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, We must survive a total of 30 seconds above the wind turbines of Los Molinos, on the island to the southwest of the main island. We recommend playing Team Scuffle for this mission. If you’re lucky, this area of ​​the map will play in your half of the field, so the chances of enemies arriving are less. We must be a total of thirty seconds above the wind turbines to complete the challenge.