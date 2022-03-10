All the Batman movies, ranked worst to best

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Foreseeable? Well, yes, but what are we going to do: with one eye on Michael Mann’s style book and another on the best James Bond deliveries, a Christian Bale willing to play the type scene by scene and a gift from heaven ( or Arkham Asylum) in the form of that Heath Ledger that dethroned Jack Nicholson as the best Joker in real action, Nolan marked a before and after for the Lord of the Night. Thus, all the Bat-films released since 2008 have had to face its very dark shadow: will one come to dethrone it as the pinnacle of the saga?