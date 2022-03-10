All the Batman movies, ranked worst to best On the big screen, the Night Lord has risen like the skyscrapers of Gotham, and fallen lower than the Batcave. ‘Justice League’ (2017 – 2021) Sorry, but it is what it is: either in the hands of Zack Snyder, or in those of Joss Whedon, Ben Affleck’s balance as Batman is rather sad… and this film was the nadir of his fall. Not only for its many construction defects, but also for introducing us to the best detective in the world as a muscle whose answer to all problems is to slap it. ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) Thanks to its now legendary outings (with the Martha’ moment leading the way, as it should), Snyder’s first Bat-movie makes the same impression as a train wreck: it’s terrifying in almost every way, starting for its nature of an advertorial for DC’s plans in the cinema, but looking away from its images costs you not to see. ‘Batman and Robin’ (1997) Known to posterity as the breastplate with nipples’, this second incursion of Joel Schumacher in Gotham has remained a disaster whose responsibility can be blamed in part on his efforts to be funny. From Schwarzenegger’s puns as Mr. Cold to Chris O’Donnell’s quips as a very killer Robin, the film is all about cringe-fest. Batman Forever (1995) Schumacher’s debut at the head of the franchise may not have remained its worst exponent (thanks, above all, to those Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones giving it their all), but I do know that it carries the sin of showing us the most bland Batman. of all times. I mean, a Val Kilmer who wasn’t exactly born to wear Bruce Wayne’s cape. Batman (1966) mean or say it, but the facts are what they are: the humorous, fond and colorful Batman played by Adam West was the first version of the Dark Knight to have his own feature film. Like the TV series, its self-parodying tone can be frowned upon, but some of us think that sense of humor is preferable to a certain overdose of testosterone. ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’ (2012) Christopher Nolan was already on to other (interstellar) things, and boy was that noticed in the third chapter of his Bat-trilogy’. Although Christian Bale continued to set the style, and the supporting cast was more spectacular than ever, the film was left as a somewhat bloated job and imprisoned, in addition, by a notable sociopolitical empanada: we already know that you vote Conservative, Christopher… Batman (1989) With a director who hated comics, a lead actor who specialized in comedies (something that fans received worse than bad) and one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable stars as a villain, this Tim Burton film could have gone down in history as a cataclysm. . But, despite its shortcomings, the film offered us a Gotham as dark as it should be and, above all, a Jack Nicholson unleashed as the Joker. Batman Begins (2005) For better or for worse, the moment in which Christopher Nolan lit the Batseal marked the arrival in the cinema of that intense superhero that we all know today. But, if the intensity of yore has the face of Christian Bale, we are not going to complain either: thanks to the seriousness of its director and the work of the Welshman, this is the film that rehabilitated the Bat Man on the big screen. ‘Batman Returns’ (1992) Poor Michael Keaton can’t wait to leave Wayne Manor, and Tim Burton didn’t care if his little love for vignettes was noticed. Thus, the fact that the second Bat-film’ of the modern era is unforgettable is explained by the work of its secondary: Danny DeVito as a Penguin tragic and disgusting in equal parts and, above all, a Michelle Pfeiffer whose Catwoman is eat the screen like a can of tuna. ‘Batman: The Lego Movie’ (2017) As much as it weighs the fandom more gorilla, superheroes would not be the same without his self-pardic vein, and Bats’ even less. This animated film, in which Will Arnett returned to voice the character after his triumph in The Lego Movie ‘, happily reminds us, because his humorous mood does not prevent him from spreading love for adventures and the universe by BruceWayne. The Batman (2022) The role of coldly judging the debut of Robert Pattinson as the Lord of the Night is a duty that remains for the critics of the future. For now, and setting aside the nuances, we must praise the enormous effort of Matt Reeves to make his film evoke the noir heart of the character: at its best, The Batman puts the spirit of a good comic into images, and that is the highest praise a film like her can receive. ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) Foreseeable? Well, yes, but what are we going to do: with one eye on Michael Mann’s style book and another on the best James Bond deliveries, a Christian Bale willing to play the type scene by scene and a gift from heaven ( or Arkham Asylum) in the form of that Heath Ledger that dethroned Jack Nicholson as the best Joker in real action, Nolan marked a before and after for the Lord of the Night. Thus, all the Bat-films released since 2008 have had to face its very dark shadow: will one come to dethrone it as the pinnacle of the saga? Source link