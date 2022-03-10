all about the new Netflix movie

From March 11 will be available the adam project on Netflix. This is the most recent production starring Ryan Reynolds. After the success of dead pool (Tim Miller, 2016), the actor positioned himself as one of the most important commercial faces in the industry today. This new movie comes with that reputation, but with a twist.

Ryan Reynolds It is associated with comedies and some romantic productions. dead pool turned that reputation upside down: not only could he be comical, but he also fit the bill as an action figure, with a little help from stuntmen. That explains his leading role in movies What hard to care (Patrick Hughes, 2017) and squad 6 (Michael Bay, 2019), for example. Without leaving aside laughter, with works like Free Guy: Taking Control (Shawn Levy, 2021) and Red alert (Rawson Marshall Thurber, 2021).

However, the adam project could be understood as the most ambitious project of all the previous ones. One in which its humorous phase is combined with the dramatic one, hand in hand with a script that, seen in the previews, guarantees emotion and maybe something else: it is not ruled out that the entire narrative is intelligent and well run .

what is it about the adam project

This Netflix movie is a story starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. as I did with Red alert, the company brings together three well-known figures in the industry to try to generate a success of clicks. Reynolds plays the adult version of Garner and Ruffalo’s son, Adam (Braxton Bjerken). Through the possibility of time travel, both variants of Adam meet: the adult and the youth must live together and face different situations to achieve a better future.

In Reynolds’ words, it is a story of reconciliation between a father and a son, told in a spectacular way. The adult version of Adam will travel from the year 2050 to 2022 to change some events and prevent different decisions from affecting his partner Laurainterpreted by Zoe Saldana. That connection between temporal realities allows the film almost any license: ships, explosions, weapons taken from another time and a handful of comic and emotional moments.

