After his reconciliation with Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel shows that he is ready to face him again

the war between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson comes from far away, in fact since The Rock entered the saga ‘Fast and Furious’ both have had a more than tense relationship. The two actors sent each other more than a hint and it all blew up when Johnson went off on his own with the Hobbs spinoff.

At that time all fans of the saga ‘fast and furious‘ they thought that a reconciliation between the two was impossible. Even more so when Dwayne completely disappeared from the franchise and Toretto’s adventures. But it seems that the problems are already a thing of the past.

In the past week Vin Diesel surprised locals and strangers with a post on his Instagram account in which made peace with Dwayne Johnson. And this peace came with a gift under his arm, since it seems that we will see Hobbs again at the end of ‘Fast and Furious’.

Is Vin Diesel preparing to face Dwayne Johnson?

After living the reconciliation of Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel all fans of ‘fast and furious‘ They couldn’t be more excited for the tenth installment of the saga to arrive. Also, this will be the beginning of the end, since the franchise will put an end to the adventures of Toretto.

At the moment ‘Fast and Furious’ has confirmed that the end of the saga will be divided into two films, with the tenth and eleventh being the last two. And while speculation about a possible appearance of Meadow Walker in the saga continue to increase, we already know that Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly back in the main saga.

And we already have Vin Diesel preparing to fight Hobbs? The actor has uploaded this photo to Instagram to show that he is fitter than ever and many They already see a worthy rival for La Roca: “Stay inspired,” he wrote on the photo.

