AEW tries to get the rights to an iconic song in WWE

During the last hours, AEW news highlights that the possible arrival of an iconic WWE fighter could end up signing for the company after today, March 9 ends his competition clause that keeps him for three months without being able to sign with another company.

AEW looking to get a song

Tony Khan’s company is clear that if former WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy returns, he can make his debut imminently after it became an open secret your possible arrival at the company. His abrupt departure was not the end for the fighter.

Jeff has already told on several occasions that he is well and motivated to be able to continue offering a show within the company. So it would be a big blow for the company after firing him for alleged facts that indicated that he could be drugged, something that the test results denied.

fightful reported today that there have been inquiries about trying to obtain the rights to Zack Tempest’s theme song “Loaded” which most fans associate with The Hardy Boyz. The theme has been used on WWE television for many years, but they do not own the exclusive rights.

A blow to Vince’s company and much more if they can appear as they did previously in WWE. Because the formation of the Hardy brothers is a reality after his brother wants to see him arrive at the company and have great tag team matches.

Although it may or may not be a dream for the fighters who will try to get together to make history again in another great wrestling company since it has become a tradition and more than work, family fun. Tony Khan has already shown respect for the fighter and would be delighted to have him in his company to give the company more experience.

