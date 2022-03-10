Adolfo Ríos tries to assimilate his five-year disqualification | Video

Adolf Rivers He was one of the protagonists in the brawl last Saturday at the Corregidora Stadium to the get down from his box to try to calm things down of the people who were violating those present; however, this Tuesday it was announced that both him like other directors of Gallos Blancos They were disqualified for five years of Mexican soccera sanction that the exporter is still trying to assimilate.

The decision to suspend #AdolfoRios @adorri25 It was a decision inherent to the role of manager and their respective obligations.

But as a person his reputation remained intact.

Adolfo Ríos his good name is worth more than gold. You are brave Adolfo Rios pic.twitter.com/szjLOKesYY – The Coach Referee (@ChiquimarcoMx) March 8, 2022

“Surprised, trying to assimilate that decision, with a sanction, trying to land in everything that we have lived these last days, those clouds that filled us all, to begin to relax from an unreal situation that has hurt us all and by reassuring ourselves we can make better decisions”, declared Ríos, who worked as Sports Director of Gallos Blancos.

Your last day! 🥺 Adolfo Ríos announced that today he said goodbye to the players and co-workers at Gallos Blancos, after his 5-year suspension was announced. https://t.co/RE4qCSWXex pic.twitter.com/LWAF5YQnSg – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 9, 2022

The penalty is effective immediately. so that Ríos said goodbye this Thursday to all those who make up white roosters to whom expressed his support in these difficult times for the club.

The board of owners decided to return the equipment Querétaro White Roosters to Hot Group, owner of the certificate, although they will have within one year to sell to the club.

(With information from clear brand)