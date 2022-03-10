Adolfo Ríos says goodbye and new administration takes over Gallos

Adolfo Ríos and Gabriel Solares said goodbye to Gallos Blancos after being suspended for five years for the fight between fans of the Queretaro team and those of the Atlas

The new administration that will operate the roosters takes possession of the Querétaro team, after the farewell of Adolfo Rios and Gabriel Solareswhich were suspended for five years due to the brawl between Queretaro and Atlas, which took place in the Corregidora stadium.

“Today there is a clear certainty, that the team is not disaffiliated, the boys have that certainty. Today it will be added, according to the instructions of the FMF, the people who will take charge of the institution will be added. It is not something that is my faculty, in that sense we will have to wait, but we already talked, Solares and I were with the boys, talking with them and saying goodbye to them, “he commented. Adolf Riversformer director of the roosters.

The current directive of roosters which was made up of Greg Taylor, Gabriel Solares, Manuel Velarde and Adolfo Rios was suspended for five years, after the brawl that was seen in the Corregidora stadium and caused a balance of 26 injured.

“I don’t know if it’s fair or unfair, because there is an authority, you have to respect it. Decisions to be made must be followed. When time passes and we all relax, we’ll see what’s next,” he said. Adolf Riversformer player of America.

Adolfo Ríos put an end to his stage as director of Gallos Blancos. ESPN

The club remains in the hands of Jorge Alberto Hank, original owner of the franchise, and has the remainder of 2022 to sell to the institution.

The former director mentioned that he does not know if he will continue to be linked to soccer, because now he will only focus on overcoming the situation, which caused the one-year veto of the Corregidora Stadium.

“Let’s continue here, Queretaro He hugged us since we arrived and the messages of encouragement from all Queretanos, from all over the country, have strengthened me, if I am still standing today it is for my family and the people, it will always be there, the fact of going out to the street, being able to greet people means that the message is that we are still here and that we are going to continue here”.