Adolfo Ríos said goodbye to the players and coaching staff of Querétaro

The now former general sports director of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Adolf Riverswas presented this Wednesday morning at the facilities of the High Performance Rooster Center (Blind) to say goodbye to all the teammates, coaching staff and players of the Queretaro team.

“I came today to the facilities here at Cegar to say goodbye to all my colleaguesco-workers, all the players, the coaching staff, practically all those who make it possible for this institution to walk”, he declared.

In a meeting with the media, the former professional player acknowledged that it has not been an easy farewell, since he says goodbye to a project that “was beginning to walk”; however, he said himself respectful of the decision that the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX was positive regarding the learning that what happened in the Corregidora stadium last Saturday will leave.

“I would not like to talk about whether it is fair or not fair, because there is an authority, and that authority must be respected, and that respect is based on abiding by the decisions that must be made. When time passes and we all relax from this situation, then we will see what the next step is, ”he added.

Emotions remain on the surface after what happened, so now that there is certainty about the direction of the team (which was not blunt), he announced that he will take some time to rest and consult with your family about the direction his career will take, although he assured that he will stay in Querétaro.

“Here we continue, here we are, in Querétaro we are going to continue, Querétaro has embraced us since we arrived, since 2002, and the messages of encouragement that I have received from all Queretanos and from the people, have strengthened me. If I’m still standing today it’s for my family, mainly for God and for the fans. Here we continue and here we will continue in Querétaro, ”she assured.