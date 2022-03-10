Adam Pearce leaves a message to Veer Mahaan: “Come to WWE Raw”

Veer Mahaan has become a weekly joke on social media as WWE has been hyping that he would be coming to RAW since last October after the 2021 WWE Draft and he has yet to debut.. In fact, these segments have gone on so long that they have surpassed the now infamous Emmalina vignettes that ended with her walking out on stage and immediately unsubscribing from these changes.

► Veer Mahaan has not yet debuted on WWE Raw

Although we haven’t seen him on TV, Veer Mahaan has been active on social media, recently posting a tweet where he sits in a chair at IKEA and mentions that the store allows him to spend hours there. However, this did not sit well with WWE official Adam Pearce, who has been waiting for him to debut on the red brand since last October.

Precisely, Pearce replied to Veer on social media, telling him to leave IKEA and go work on WWE Raw.

You need to leave IKEA to get to Raw. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 9, 2022

– “Sometimes IKEA lets me sit for hours” – «Veer Mahaan, you have to leave IKEA and get to Raw»

With a bit of luck, Veer Mahaan will be able to debut very soon on WWE Raw, although he was already trolled on social media last Monday thanks to the fact that Former NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, made his debut on the red mark without much preamble. It’s worth noting that Veer has been used consistently in Main Event over the past few months, putting up quite a winning streak in the process, so there’s no telling what’s holding him back.