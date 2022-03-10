Accused after violence could receive up to 50 years in prison

Judge Mariela Ponce acknowledged that two of the 10 detainees are already free, as ESPN reported, because the charges could not be verified.

Those accused with the crime of “attempted homicide” who participated in the brawl between Gallos and Atlas, in the Corregidora stadium, could have a sentence of up to fifty years, in case the follower of the red and blacks who is still hospitalized die from the injuries caused.

“Qualified homicide is punishable by 15 to 50 years,” commented the magistrate Mariela Poncepresident of Superior Court of Justice of the State of Querétaro.

the follower of Atlas, Esteban ‘Razor’ Hernandezis still admitted to the General Hospital of Querétaro, with improvements, but in a still delicate state of health.

“While since it sees two accused, photographs were presented showing their possible participation in the criminal event, however, the judicial authority determined not to be linked to the process, since it considered that there was no certainty that the graphic materials presented as test data, outside of the place and date of the events, “reported the Querétaro Attorney General’s Office.

The two detainees were interned in the Prison of San José el Altobut in less than 24 hours they were released, because the charges against them could not be verified.

For her part, the magistrate Mariel Ponce acknowledged that there are still 14 arrest warrants to execute and no action has been taken against the roosterssince there has been no request from the authorities.

Today there will be four other hearings, of the last detainees, in search of determining responsibilities and increasing the number of those identified by the brawl between Roosters and Atlaswhich caused a balance of 26 injured.