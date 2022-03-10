A youtuber builds a Minecraft house in the real world, and the result is amazing

Normally we talk about spectacular creations made in the world of Minecraft, but now it’s time to do exactly the opposite. That’s what he wanted to do youtuber Ryan Trahan and his gangwhich is followed by more than 6.63 million subscribers on the platform.

A youtuber reproduces a real Minecraft cube house

A true fan of the title Mojang Studiosthe Youtuber Ryan Trahan It is common in the world of experiments based on the game of cubes. He has already tried some with making real minecraft tools through the most basic crafts (wooden axe, boat, fishing rod…).

But now, he wanted to go a step further and decided to make a house in the real world in the style of Minecraft: cubes and dimensions inspired by the game. The result is unmissable.

In all, it took him a ten hours complete your cardboard project, and Ryan he used every possible color palette to make his house look like one we could walk across in Minecraft.

For it, brown paint to imitate wooden blocks, green paint to give a touch of greenery, lots and lots of tape to tie everything together, and a few strings.

If the result isn’t perfect, it’s at least satisfying, and it’s always nice to see how one of our games takes shape in real life. In addition, such a house is much cheaper than a real one. The only black point to highlight in the structure of our youtuber is that his house has no doorbut hey, a fretwork never hurts, especially in the time of COVID.