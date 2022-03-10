A miracle”. Brito returns after bleeding

The Athletic website detailed Brito’s recovery in a story published last month. The young man required two brain surgeries and spent almost two months in the intensive care unit of a Rochester hospital. He was in a coma. He needed a tracheal tube to breathe and another tube in his stomach to feed. He was paralyzed on the left side. He lost 50 pounds. But he got up and started physical therapy in October. By then, everyone wanted him to just get better enough to live a normal life. That meant simple things like climbing stairs and using his left hand to eat and drink. But Brito far exceeded those goals. He started swinging a bat in December. Then he started hitting ground balls and getting in shape.