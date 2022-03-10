6 Facts You May Not Know About the Super Mario Bros. Franchise

Mario Day is celebrated on March 10, in honor of the character Super Mario.

Super Mario is the official mascot of Nintendo and has appeared in more than 250 video games.

From his origins in 1981, to his upcoming return to the big screen this year, here are some of the most interesting facts about the character.

There is no more iconic character in video games than Super Mario, the chubby Italian plumber who has appeared in more than 250 games and whose franchise is, to date, the most successful of all time in this sector with more than 770 million units. sold among its various titles.

His popularity is such that there is also a day to celebrate the peculiar character: Mario Day —so called because March 10 can be read as MAR10.

Although Mario Day was not created by Nintendo, since 2016 the Japanese company officially adopted the holiday and began to celebrate it annually by promoting the games of the popular plumber and organizing events related to him.

For this Mario Day we collect six pieces of information about the popular Nintendo mascot; from its origins in 1981, to its upcoming return to the big screen this year.

1. The iconic image of overalls and mustache from Super Mario arose from the technological limitations of the time

Nintendo

You most likely know that Super Mario was created by the legendary video game developer Shigeru Miyamoto (to whom we also owe franchises such as “The Legend of Zelda”, “Donkey Kong” and “Starfox”, to name a few) and that his first appearance in one game was in 1981 for the arcade game “Donkey Kong”.

Miyamoto was hired as a graphic artist by Nintendo in 1977, and was entrusted with the task of designing an ideal game for this slot machine format; however, the technological limitations of the hardware forced him to be very resourceful in creating the game’s protagonist.

“I was trying to use the technology available at the time to produce a distinctive looking character from a small number of pixels, and that resulted in Mario,” Miyamoto told CNN Business.

Given this limitation, Miyamoto decided to dress the character in a red overall and a blue shirt to contrast each other and the background. He added a red cap to get around the problem of animating hair and, to give him human facial features, he added only a big nose and a mustache.

“The technology of the time really dictated how we did character design. If he put a lot of hair on Mario, he had to be encouraged or it didn’t look good. By giving him a cap we didn’t have to worry about that. We also didn’t have to draw his eyebrows, or his forehead, or any of these other things,” Miyamoto told USA Today.

2. His original name was not “Mario”

Nintendo

Miyamoto’s original plan for “Donkey Kong” was a video game based on the character Popeye created by Elzie Crisler Segar; however, after being denied the rights to put the hefty sailor in a video game, Miyamoto decided to create another character for his game, one that would also need his own name.

In the early stages of the character’s development, Miyamoto originally gave him the name Jumpman; he also toyed with the idea of ​​calling him Mr Video—an idea he later scrapped.

“I felt like I had come up with a pretty solid character, so I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll keep using him from now on!’ That’s why I decided that a solid and imposing name like ‘Mr. Video’ would work better. But now that I think about it, I don’t think I should have gone with that name. If they had called him ‘Mr. Video’, it could have disappeared from the face of the earth,” Miyamoto said in an interview with legendary former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata.

Now then, how did the name Mario come about? Stories about it have not been officially confirmed by Nintendo; However, the most circulated version is that during the localization of Donkey Kong for the American public, the owner of the warehouse that housed the offices of Nintendo of America, Mario Segale, entered a meeting where the then president of Nintendo Minoru Arakawa was and told him demanded to pay back rent. After a heated argument they convinced Segale that they would pay him, and then chose to name the game character Mario after him.

3. Mario’s first profession was carpenter, but now he has seven professions recognized by Nintendo

unsplash

According to Shigeru Miyamoto, “Jumpman” was “basically a carpenter” in 1981’s Donkey Kong, because the game takes place on a construction site.

As for why Miyamoto wanted a 26-year-old Italian-American carpenter from New York as the game’s protagonist, Miyamoto said, “We wanted him to be someone who could live close to you, and not a superhero.”

When the character appeared again in Mario Bros., it was decided that he should be a plumber, because much of the game takes place in underground environments.

“With Mario Bros., we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground, so we made it to fit into that setting and decided he could be a plumber,” Miyamoto previously told USA Today. “The setting dictates his role.”

Since then, Mario has held various professions; however, Nintendo recognizes these seven:

Plumber

Doctor

Runner

Martial artist

baseball player

Soccer player

Basketball player

4. The 1984 Super Mario theme song is “Latin” inspired and paved the way for better music in video games.

Like Miyamoto, composer Koji Kondo had to be very resourceful to create the iconic Super Mario Bros. soundtrack (six pieces in all) within the technological limitations of the NES.

The game’s main theme, known as ‘Ground Theme’, is one of the most recognizable pieces of video game music in history, and a true work of ingenuity.

The theme is set in the key of C major and features a swinging rhythm with prominent use of syncopation—a musical term that means joining a variety of rhythms to create a piece of music.

“The NES had some really cool stuff about it. Within the limits that the system had, I think trying to create music with that technology and trying to put all the different pieces together to come up with what I consider to be catchy or compelling music… it was kind of a puzzle, and I really enjoyed that challenge.” Kondo told US Gamer.

Kondo has also said that the song is partly influenced by Latin music. “I had always liked Latin music. There was more to it than just a Latin influence, but I like those bright and happy Portuguese songs,” he said in an interview with Game Maestro.

The musician adds that the music of Sadao Watanabe was also an influence, as well as the Japanese fusion band T-SQUARE. “The rhythms of his music were easy for Japanese listeners to follow,” he said.

The legacy of this little tune is undeniable; even former Final Fantasy series composer Nobuo Uematsu called Kondo one of the best video game composers in the industry and commented that everyone in the world who has come across the subject of Super Mario Bros.—regardless of their limits or age—they will never forget it. He even said that it should become the new national anthem of Japan.

5. The final design of Bowser, Mario’s main enemy, arose from a mix-up

Bowser. unsplash

Mario’s main antagonist went through some design changes. In another interview with Iwata, Miyamoto revealed that early in development he envisioned Bowser as a bull, taking inspiration from the Bull King from Toei Animation’s “Alakazam the Great” anime.

However, his drawings were misinterpreted by animator Yoichi Kotabe as a turtle. The duo worked together on this latter idea and the Bowser we know today was born.

«I had been drawing something completely incomprehensible: the body of a turtle with the head of an ox! However, through our discussions, her appearance finally came to what it was meant to be,” Miyamoto said in the interview.

6. This year there will be a (new) Super Mario movie with a peculiar cast

Nintendo/Illumination Studios

If you grew up in the ’90s like I did, you most likely remember the infamous 1993 movie “Super Mario Bros.”

Starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper, this was one of the first attempts to bring the world of video games to the big screen… with terrible results. The budget of the film was between 42 and 48 million dollars (mdd); however, worldwide the film grossed just over $39 million.

Even Hoskins himself, who played Mario, told The Guardian that his worst job and biggest disappointment in his career was precisely “Super Mario Brothers.”

Despite this shady past, Nintendo is willing to try again; however, now with animation.

Nintendo confirmed that a Super Mario movie was in the works as far back as 2018 through his Twitter account; However, it was not until February of last year that the company announced its cast, as well as a release date.

The film will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser, among other big-name celebrities.

Nintendo is producing the Super Mario movie with Illumination Entertainment, a studio known for movies like “Despicable Me,” “Minions,” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” In addition, Shigeru Miyamoto himself serves as co-producer of the film and was highly involved in the process of the film.

The Super Mario movie will be released on December 21, 2022, and will be distributed by Universal Studios.

