6 aggressors, linked to process for fight in Querétaro vs Atlas

Mexico City /

Once the first arrests for violent acts among fans of roosters and Atlas last weekend, the fIscalía of Querétaro announced this Wednesday that “6 of the people are linked to the process and in justified preventive detention“.

The Queretaro authorities detailed that there are two subjects who are designated as “attempted homicide”although their defense has requested additional time.

“In the case of two accused of attempted murder, shis defense requested the duplicity of the constitutional term to determine his legal situation“, can be read in the statement.

They will appeal the case of two subjects

Likewise, the Queretaro prosecutor’s office explained that the judicial authority determined the non-involvement of two of the detained men in the processbecause the graphic evidence presented by the authorities was not clear enough to file charges against him.

However, the prosecution claimed that will appeal the judge’s decision considering that the evidence presented is compelling to prosecute the alleged culprits.

“As for two defendants, photographs were presented where their possible participation in the criminal event is displayedhowever, the judicial authority determined not to be linked to the process, since considered that there was no certainty that the graphic materials presented as evidence, outside the place and date of the events.

“The Attorney General’s Office will seek to appeal the Judge’s position, being certain that the evidence is conclusive and sufficient to demonstrate the possible involvement of the aggressors,” the statement added.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker