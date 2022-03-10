5 films of historical women to see this month

At International Women’s Day We wanted to highlight those films that recount important moments in history for women. In these feature films, their achievements have been honored at a time when feminism was not even a topic of conversation. Movies with women as protagonists have been part of cinema for a long time, but each one of these in particular has something to tell.

1. On the Basis of Sex – 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg She was an icon of the feminist movement in the United States. She was the second woman in the history of the country to be a member of the Supreme Court of the North American country, from 1993 to 2020, the date on which she died of cancer at the age of 87.

The movie “On the Basis of Sex” or in Spanish: A gender issuedirected by mimi leder and with Felicity Jones In the role of the protagonist, the film paid tribute to one of the most important figures in America, not only for his influence on popular culture but also for his impact on American jurisprudence: in 1972 he founded the American Union for Civil Liberties Civilians. In it, she was the section for women’s rights, and she was a participant in numerous cases that paved the way for gender equality in the country, such as the trial reed vs reed (1971), where it was first established that treating a woman differently from a man was unconstitutional.

2. Hidden Figures – 2016

Katherine G Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson were three of the most important scientists of the POT. But they went unnoticed until in 2016 George Nolfi took them to the cinema in a biopic called Hidden Figures or in Spanish: Hidden Figures. Hardly anyone knew that they were responsible for the first astronaut American and the fifth human to reach space, John Glenncould orbit the Earth.

Considered the “heroines of NASA”, Johnson, Vaughan and Jackson were also an icon of african american feminist movement: they fought against a society male chauvinist enemy of equality and against racial prejudice of deep America. In an extraordinary film with impeccable performances, Hidden Figures recounts an early struggle for feminism for its time and how, once again, the achievements of women were formerly invisible.

3. Amelia – 2009

Another film about the biography of one of the forgotten figures in history, this time about aviation: Amelia Earhart. He broke numerous speed records and became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, from the United States to Ireland. She also popularized women’s aviation schools and founded and chaired the organization ninety-nine, that brought together female pilots from the United States.

She died under mysterious circumstances while trying to become the first woman to fly around the world in a plane. In 2009 the Canadian director Mira Nair brought her incredible story to the big screen with the Oscar Hillary Swank of protagonist. Without a doubt, a story worth seeing and a woman who deserves to be honored.

4. Thelma & Louise – 1992

The quintessential classic feminist film, and a remarkable adventure of two women in search of freedom. susan sarandon and Geena Davis they escape from domestic chores, sexist men, gender stereotypes and unhappy realities to start writing their own story, and, along the way, decide their own ending. It is one of Ridley Scott’s best movies.

5. The Suffragettes – 2015

The British suffrage movement was recognized and brought to life on the big screen with this Sarah Gavon. Starring Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne-Marie Duff and Meryl Streep portrays an important milestone in history. Prior to the First World War, a large group of women became radicalized in order to obtain more rights for women at the time, including the right to vote. That was the only way they were heard. It is one of Meryl Streep’s best movies.