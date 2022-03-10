39% more in 2021, are primed with Primary

José María Rodríguez Vicente, general secretary of Cgcom.

The assaults on toilets they shot a 39 percent in the second year of the covid pandemic, according to data provided by the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom). In total, 612 cases were detected last year, 171 more than in the previous year. More than half, 51.1 percent, suffered from professions of Primary Care.

This has been denounced by the Council that presides over Thomas Cobo, that, on the occasion of European Day against Assaults on Doctors and Health Professionals which is celebrated this March 12, has presented the data related to 2021, the second exercise with more aggressions recorded only behind 2019 (677). Since 2010, the figure is 5,649 cases.

According to the data presented Jose Maria Rodriguez Vicentegeneral secretary of the Cgcom, in the past year there were specifically 377 attacks on female doctors and 235 on their colleagues males. Almost half, 48 percent, were in the form of threats, and 13 percent caused injuries to physicians.

“These are the aggressions reported to schools, but how many more are there that are invisible? We have to work together and make a National Registerbecause if not, we will not end this scourge”, he pointed out.

By communities, those with the highest rate of aggression per 1,000 registered members were Catalonia (5.3 cases), Extremadura (3.6), Cantabria (3.1) and Andalusia (3.1). “We must emphasize that in Catalonia they have a much more effective communication system, we must congratulate them”, Rodríguez Vicente highlighted.

The bulk of the attacks occurred in the area of ​​the Primary Care (51.1 percent), while in hospitals two out of ten of the total were registered. The rate was 7.9 percent, and 1.7 percent occurred in homes.

However, the incidence of aggressions according to the number of consultations was higher in hospitals (1.56 cases) and in hospital emergencies (1.92) than in Primary Care (1.25).

Causes of attacks on doctors

The Cgcom data reveal that 35 percent of the attacks on doctors were motivated by “discrepancies with the care received”while 14 percent were due to time it took to be served. Personal discrepancies (12 percent), reports “not in accordance with their requirements” (10 percent), failure to record “what was proposed by the patient” (9 percent), poor functioning of the center (6 percent) percent) and issues related to covid (5 percent) are also among the main reasons for attacks on toilets.

