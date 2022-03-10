3 people will not appear in the ‘reality’ ‘The Kardashians’

Next April 14 the new ‘show’ of the Kardashians. It is titled ‘The Kardashian’ and in Spain we can see it on Disney +. So far, what we know about him is what Kris Jenner has advanced (apart from the wonderful ‘spoiler’ that Kourtney did and what Kim has recently told in an interview related to Pete Davidson): “This ‘reality’ is a kind of continued as one more episode. In the new show you will see us evolve as a family. The fans want us to be who we are because, from the first moment, they have been emotionally involved, just like us, and they will love to see us continue the journey. No I can say a lot about what is coming, but ‘spoiler’: we will be fabulous and you will all be witnesses”.

Well, we don’t doubt that last one, Kris. But the point is that it was just revealed that three people close to the ‘klan’ will not appear and the ‘fandom’ is… sad.

Bets are open, let’s see if you can guess who we won’t be able to see in this new episode of the Kardashians.

The three people who will not appear in the new ‘reality’ ‘The Kardashian’

Let’s see if your bets come true:

Caitlyn Jenner. The platform Just Jared has confirmed that the father of the Jenner has not recorded any scene of the new reality show, until now.

The platform Just Jared has confirmed that the father of the Jenner has not recorded any scene of the new reality show, until now. rob kardashian . The medium Variety reveals that she is not the protagonist, but that she will make a super sporadic cameo, more or less, like in the last seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

. The medium Variety reveals that she is not the protagonist, but that she will make a super sporadic cameo, more or less, like in the last seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Peter Davidson. Kim herself is the one who has assured that her boyfriend will not participate, but that if there are cameras nearby, Pete will not walk away from them either (come on, we understand that he will not be microphoned, so we still see him but with zero prominence).

