27-inch iMac replacements

It’s not every day that Apple introduces a new category of Mac. The Mac Studio is as if the Mac mini has grown fatter and, at the same time, has become more powerful than the current Mac Pro. And what’s more, it is accompanied by a 5K screen 27-inch Studio Display, sold separately.

There’s a lot to digest, but let’s start with the headline. Apple has withdrawn from its store the 27-inch iMac, one of the two computers that were still on the Intel platform and had not yet made their transition to Apple Silicon. The other is the Mac Pro, which Apple itself has suggested will do so soon.

Everything indicates that Apple has replaced the 27-inch iMac with the new Mac Studio, which does not include the screen, but which goes on sale together with the Studio Display monitor, precisely 27 inches. (In honor of the truth, the analyst Mark Gurmann thinks Apple will introduce a new iMac Pro in the future, but for now Mac Studio is the go-to replacement for the old iMac).

And it is that, although it does not include the screen, the Mac Studio is more powerful than any past iMac. It’s even more powerful than current Mac Pros, thanks to the magic of Apple Silicon chips. The base model comes with an M1 Max chip (2.5 times faster than a 27-inch iMac with a 10-core Intel Core i9), but can be configured with the new processor as well. M1 Ultra (a beast that, according to Apple, is 3.8 times faster than that same iMac). At the graphic level, the data improves even more (the M1 Max is 3.4 times faster and the M1 Ultra is 4.5 times faster than an iMac with a Radeon Pro 5700 XT card), although we are comparing integrated graphics units of Apple with dedicated graphics cards.

The Mac Studio comes in a 19.6 x 19.6 x 9.4 cm square case that is almost entirely occupied by fans. As for ports: On the back there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a professional audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external powered speakers. On the front there is an SD card slot and two USB-C ports, which with the M1 Max chip support USB 3 at 10 Gb/s and with the M1 Ultra chip they support Thunderbolt 4 at 40 Gb/s.

The Studio Display has a 27-inch Retina 5K panel, 600 nits of brightness and wide color gamut (P3) with more than 1 billion colors, but only 60 Hz refresh rate. Includes True Tone technology to automatically adjust the screen’s color temperature based on lighting conditions and an anti-reflective film that reduces reflections. Optionally, it can be ordered with nano-textured glass to further reduce reflections, but for a price. Also optional: a base with adjustable height and inclination.

Perhaps the most curious thing about the screen is that it includes an A13 Bionic chip, the same one that is present in the iPhone 11 or the 2021 iPad. Not in vain, the monitor comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera compatible with the function Centered Framing, three noise-reducing microphones, and six high-fidelity speakers (according to Apple, better than any Mac has ever had) with support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

Prices

The Mac Studio with M1 Max chip starts at $1,999 / 2,329 euros / 51,999 Mexican pesos

The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip starts at $3,999 / 4,629 euros / 106,999 Mexican pesos

The Studio Display starts at $1,599 / 1,779 euros / 39,999 Mexican pesos

The Studio Display with nano-textured glass starts at $1,899 / 2,029 euros / 47,999 Mexican pesos

They will begin to be delivered on March 18.