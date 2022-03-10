10 years adding value to pharmacies and taking care of people
The search and development of new therapeutic options in the field of HIV must respond to the different current needs of people with HIV.
40 years after the first diagnosis, the current scenario of HIV infection is very different from the beginning of the epidemic in the 1980s. Medical advances and innovation in antiretroviral treatment have made it possible for the HIV is a chronic infection1-3.
Likewise, the profile of the population with HIV and their needs have also changed. The infection is generally diagnosed in young patients who will require treatment throughout their lives, as well as monitoring and management of comorbidities associated with aging and infection, such as cardiovascular, metabolic or kidney diseases.1-3.
In this scenario, it is important to have tools with which to continue advancing in the management of HIV infection, such as, innovation in antiretroviral therapyand the need to promote new models of care for people with HIVadapted to the needs of this new panorama characterized by chronicity1-3.
ViiV Healthcare’s commitment to innovation
Two years have passed since the first treatment for HIV made up of two drugs in a single tablet regimen (RCU) for adults and adolescents without known or suspected resistance to integrase inhibitors, or to lamivudine. Is about Dovato (DTG/3TC), by ViiV Healthcarethe only company 100% focused on HIV4.
Shortly after its approval in Spain by the Ministry of Health at the end of 2019, the guidelines of the SEIMC AIDS Study Group (GeSIDA) recommended for the first time among the preferred guidelines, a combination of two drugs for the initial treatment of HIV-1 infection.4.23 At an international level, the main clinical guidelines also recommend this therapeutic option among the first line of treatment: the International AIDS Association (IAS), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) of the United States, the European Clinical Society of AIDS (EACS)24-26.
This two-drug combination is based on lamivudine (3TC), which has more than 25 years of clinical experience, and dolutegravir (DTG), a drug with extensive clinical development that has shown superiority over different families of antiretrovirals in up to six clinical trials in different settings and populations5-10*.
The clinical development of DTG/3TC has also been extensive. More than 1,400 patients have participated in phase III clinical trials in different treatment scenarios in which the efficacy and safety of the regimen have been demonstrated, with long-term follow-up11-14. It is worth mentioning that numerous health centers and professionals from all over Spain have participated in these trials.11-17. In addition, there is increasing experience in daily clinical practice with this regimen, with results in line with what has been shown in clinical trials.11-14,18-22.
ViiV Healthcare remains committed to providing innovative treatments that are tailored to the individualized and changing needs of people with HIV.
* The 6 clinical trials in which DTG has shown superiority are: SINGLE study5 (DTG/ABC/3TC vs. EFV/TDF/FTC) and the FLAMINGO study7 (DTG + ABC/3TC or TDF/FTC vs. DRV/r + ABC/3TC or TDF/FTC) in ART-naïve subjects; ARIA studio6 (DTG/ABC/3TC vs ATV/r + TDF/FTC) in ART-naïve women; study SAILING9 (DTG + background treatment vs. RAL + background treatment) in previously treated subjects with virologic failure and not exposed to INIS; DAWNING studio8 (dtg+2 nucleoside analogs vs. LOP/r + 2 investigator-selected nucleoside analogs) in subjects failing a non-nucleoside analog + 2 nucleoside analogs); studio ODYSSEY10 (DTG+2 nucleoside analogs/tides vs. standard treatment) in children and adolescents.
Dovato data sheet available here
To notify a suspected adverse reaction, contact ViiV via email: Unidad.farmacovigilancia@gsk.com or the Spanish Pharmacovigilance System via https://www.notificaRAM.es For any other information, you can contact the ViiV Healthcare Information Center, es-ci@viivhealthcare.com