10 Things Robert Pattinson Does Better Than Any Batman Actor

Robert Pattinson had a lot to prove as Batman in TheBatman. For many fans, he was still the actor who played Edward Cullen in twilight, and not an acclaimed actor who had made great independent films in the years that followed. He has proven all the naysayers wrong, as fans and critics alike have praised his portrayal of the iconic character whenever they could.

There have been some great Batmans over the years, but Pattinson’s Batman has a certain something that a lot of the others didn’t. His portrayal of his character, and this version’s actions in the movie, make him so much better than any of the other Bat-actors.

SPOILERS for batman from now on.

10 He Has The Best Live-Action Batman Voice

One of the most interesting aspects of the Batman actors is how they change their voice as Batman. Early live-action Batman actors like Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney basically used their own voice. Christian Bale’s Batman voice was hilarious and Affleck’s was just his normal voice with some growls.

The animated Batman, Kevin Conroy, was probably the best voice changer between Bruce Wayne and Batman, but of the live-action Batmans, Pattinson is the best. His Batman sounds different from his Bruce, but it’s never ridiculous, like Bale’s voice gargling with razor blades.

9 It’s Awesome When It Definitely Shouldn’t Be

One could argue that the most physically imposing Batman was Ben Affleck’s. However, like many things about his Batman, and the DCEU’s Snyderverse in general, he also felt like some kind of weird hymn to toxic masculinity that was kind of funny. He gave the feeling that he was trying too hard. Bale was all costume and the Burton/Schumacher Batmans weren’t impressive at all.

Pattinson is a smaller Batman than most of the others, but he really is scary in a way the others weren’t. He is a force to be reckoned with, a coiled spring ready to burst, and this makes him far more imposing than the physically larger Batfleck.

8 It’s The Most Intense

Intensity is important with a Batman actor and it’s another point where Pattinson has the upper hand. Bale and Affleck are the closest, but even then, each of them never felt as intense as Pattinson. A big part of that is how Pattinson portrays Bruce Wayne. His Bruce Wayne is a vengeance-driven husk with no life other than Batman’s; when he puts on the hood, he can drop it all.

Pattinson’s intensity as Batman and Bruce Wayne pays off in every scene. His acting stands out from the others and feels more genuine because of the way he plays the character. It’s great acting combined with skillful character writing.

7 His Batman Feels The Most Dedicated

There are few fictional characters more dedicated than Batman. He faces the worst of the worst, with his life in constant danger, all to fight a war he cannot win. This dedication to being Batman didn’t come across very well in other Batmans, possibly because of the way the movies always tried to shoehorn a love interest into the story.

Affleck was good, but he seemed more resigned than dedicated; a man who kept going more for the love of violence than for thinking he made any kind of difference. Pattinson’s Batman is dedicated to helping others in a way previous Batmans weren’t, his entire life revolving around searching for him.

6 Has The Most Batman Moment Ever

The Batmobile is an indelible part of the Batman mythos and batman takes an interesting approach to it. Instead of an unrealistic supercar, the film’s Batmobile is a very powerful race car, which fans don’t get to see until the end of the chase scene, when it jumps through an explosion to collide with the car. Penguin.

After this comes the most Batman moment ever filmed: Batman, with rain pouring down around him and lit by fire behind him, slowly stalking Penguin. Pattinson’s lanky Batman and his slow, deliberate walk make this scene work in a way that no other Batman actor before him could have and is one of the film’s standout moments.

5 Makes the public feel bad for him

Batman has always thrived on sad stories. His origin is the saddest story of all, and Pattinson’s portrayal captures it in a way other portrayals of Batman haven’t. They’ve certainly tried, but these movies that write Bruce Wayne as the billionaire playboy make it hard to really feel bad for them; even if they are faking it, they seem to be enjoying their life.

Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is definitely not enjoying his life. He only seems to be alive when he’s Batman and even then, he’s only a cursed half-life. His Batman is likeable in a way that no other Batman before him has been, really playing into how Batman’s formative tragedy would shape him.

4 Has The Best Character Growth

Gotham is a very dangerous city and shapes each of its inhabitants in different ways. The tragedies of Bruce Wayne’s life have caused him to grow into a withdrawn man obsessed with revenge, which is where viewers find him at. TheBatman. However, as the movie progresses, he begins to realize that maybe his current method isn’t the best.

This is reflected in the Riddler interrogation scene and everything that comes after. These events force him to reevaluate his way of dealing with his life as Batman. The movie ends with a very different Batman than the one he started with. While other Batmans grow up in his movies, none of them can boast the kind of growth that Pattinson has.

3 He’s Really A Detective

Batman’s detective skills in the movies have often been pretty non-existent or tool dependent. Batman in the comics isn’t always the best detective, but he’s better at it than most of the movie versions. Pattinson’s Batman, on the other hand, is a true detective. A lot of this has to do with the Riddler being the villain of the movie, but Riddler was in batmanforever and Kilmer’s Batman never looked like it.

It was nice to have a Batman that really flexed these muscles. Pattinson’s Batman may have missed a few clues, but even that felt accurate to him based on where he was in his Batman career.

2 His Relationship With Catwoman Was The Most Authentic

The relationship between Batman and Catwoman is iconic, but it never feels right in the movies. In the comics, it took years of flirting and missed opportunities before he found love. Movies often skip all that, making them fall head over heels for each other shortly after meeting. That’s what makes Battinson’s relationship with her work so well; he eschews the usual method of the movies to look more like the comic.

Pattinson’s Batman is uncomfortable with her and doesn’t quite know how to react to Catwoman. He is attracted to her, but doesn’t know how to show it right away. As the movie progresses, he improves and her choice of Gotham over her is very appropriate. Her relationship is more authentic than Batman’s and it works brilliantly.

1 Her Relationship With Gordon Is The Best Ever

Jim Gordon is often as great a hero as Batman. Batman’s relationship with Gordon is very important to the Batman mythos and batman he plays it better than any of the other movies. They really feel like friends, kindred souls in a city of corruption. Other than Alfred, it’s the closest relationship Batman has and it’s very entertaining.

Pattison and Gordon’s actor, Jeffrey Wright, hit it off wonderfully. It is the best relationship between the two men that has been portrayed on film and one of the funniest parts of the film. It’s hard to see another actor having the same kind of relationship with Gordon that Pattinson has.