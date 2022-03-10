10 Great Movies Starring The Cast Of Batman

The world’s greatest detective returns to the big screen, and he may be bolder and better than ever. Matt Reeves’ latest addition to the Caped Crusader’s catalog is already a huge hit with critics and fans alike, with praise for almost every aspect of it. batman.

One ingredient that made the film successful from the start was its A-list cast. Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis are big names in cinema, and stars like Zoe Kravitz have established themselves as Hollywood residents thanks to their performances in batman. For fans looking for more of these top talents, look no further. These are just some of the excellent movies starring the cast of The Batman.

10 The Lighthouse Is A Dark And Haunting Thriller With A Wild Performance From Robert Pattinson

In recent years, Robert Pattinson has done his best to shed his image as a teenage heartthrob. Perhaps the most admirable attempt of his (aside from embracing the darkness of the Dark Knight) is the amazing performance of him in The Lighthouse alongside the all-time great screen presence that is Willem Dafoe.

Robert Eggers’ twisted and terrifying film mixes survival horror, psychological thriller and a darkly disturbing character study. One of the best movies of 2019, The Lighthouse It garnered multiple award nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Any doubts about Pattinson’s ability to switch genders were dispelled with this disturbing film.

9 Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes Is An Example Of Andy Serkis’ Great Talent

Andy Serkis, one of the many screen stars who has stepped into the shoes of Alfred, Batman’s trusted butler, has established himself as an excellent actor capable of doing much more than the motion capture work for which he is so famous. That said, his groundbreaking work should not be overlooked as he continues to grow his presence in Hollywood.

riseof the Planet of the Apes features one of Serkis’s many incredible mo-cap performances. rise he successfully revived a much-loved franchise and started one of his own. As an added incentive for Bat-fans, the second and third installments are directed by the director of batmanMatt Reeves.

8 Prisoners is a masterpiece from acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve.

One of the main reasons moviegoers rejoiced at the news of Paul Dano’s addition to the cast of batman was his haunting performance in Denis Villeneuve’s masterful thriller prisoners. As a suspected kidnapper with a learning disability, Dano made his character one of the most unforgettable aspects of the film.

prisoners it’s gritty, disturbing and ventures to places few movies dare. This essential film from the director of dunes it also contains an incredibly powerful performance from Hugh Jackman. A performance that is only enhanced by the presence of the villainous Dano.

7 Miller’s Crossing Is A Coen Brothers Crime Classic

Miller’s Crossing, from 1990, is a period piece from the Coen brothers’ prohibition era. The cast is packed with talent, considering the filmmakers behind the production, and includes Gabriel Byrne, Steve Buscemi, Frances McDormand and John Turturro (known to fans of batman as Carmine Falcone).

The Coen Brothers’ signature style is on display, albeit in a more reserved way than many fans might expect. Miller’s Crossinga mob movie that embodies much of what makes the gangster genre great, is violent and unforgiving, but never strays far from the kind of haunting artistry the Coens are famous for.

6 Zoe Kravitz showed her talent in Mad Max: Fury Road

After spending decades in development hell, Mad Max: Fury Road wowed audiences upon its release in 2015. The fourth installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise gave the series a much-needed shot of adrenaline, and Fury Road It has become one of the best action movies in history.

The distribution ofFury Road features Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicolas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz from batman. It’s a truly exhilarating experience that doesn’t falter at any point in its 120 minutes, and has garnered a remarkable 6 wins out of 10 Academy Award nominations.

5 Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Delivers Another Excellent Performance From Pattinson

While it’s true that it’s not Christopher Nolan’s best sci-fi movie, Tenet It’s still the intriguing, ambitious, high-concept sci-fi movie one would expect from the man who brought Interstellar and Inception to audiences. As for the performances in the film, the results are somewhat mixed, with the exception of Robert Pattinson, who is in top form.

From the non-linear, mind-bending storytelling to Michael Caine, all of Nolan’s science fiction staples are present. Tenet was a critical success and ended 2020 as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

4 Swiss Army Man is an outrageous and surprisingly moving movie

When it comes to movies with weird concepts, few can compete with Swiss Army Man 2016. This oddly charming and utterly surreal comedy-drama from Daniels stars Paul Dano as a suicidal man lost on an island who befriends a freshly washed corpse.

The corpse in question is played by none other than Daniel Radcliffe. the star of Harry Potter manages to bring his character so dead to life, adding tremendous chemistry with Dano that results in Swiss Army Man be one of the most unexpectedly moving movies of the 2010s.

3 The Gentlemen Is Guy Ritchie’s Gangster Greatness

A bona fide star and one of Ireland’s finest exponents, Colin Farrell has been a major player in the film world since he arrived in Tinseltown in the early 2000s. Although he has rarely slowed down in terms of quality and amount, one of Farrell’s most recent show-stealings came in Guy Ritchie’s slick and stylish gangster flick The Knights.

Supported by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, and an equally impressive Hugh Grant, Farrell helped make this gangster flick one of Ritchie’s best efforts.

2 Black Panther Is One Of The MCU’s Best Installs

Despite being the world’s most celebrated motion capture actor, Andy Serkis has been on screen since the late ’80s. One of Serkis’ most enjoyable live-action roles came in Black Panther 2018. In the role of Ulysses Klaue, Serkis showed off his amazing voice work with an outrageously nice South African accent.

Klaue ends the film as one of its most memorable characters. Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira de The Walking Dead and Michael B. Jordan are also stars. Black Panther It was the first superhero film to earn an Oscar nomination for best picture.

1 Good Time Could Host Robert Pattinson’s Most Shocking Performance

Many fans still believe that good time, by the Safdie brothers, is the best work of Robert Pattinson’s career. While the debate is likely to continue for decades, there’s no denying the sheer quality of this neo-grindhouse thriller and Pattinson’s moody, evocative performance.

With expert direction, a wild and absorbing story, and Pattinson at the center of it all, Good Time is a must-see film for any fan of the British star. The Safdie brothers would continue Good Time with the equally excellent Uncut Gems in 2019.