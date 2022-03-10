10 films that stood out despite their impossible competition

Nowadays, it has become so easy to predict the movies that will sweep the billions at the box office that no one dares to bet against Michael Bay or the MCU’s ticket sales. However, there are times when an objectively well-made film arrives and struggles to make the expected profits in theaters.

Over the years, an absurd number of critically acclaimed movies have failed to make back their budgets at the box office. Recently, West Side Story (2021), Steven Spielberg’s $100 million budget, lauded as “one of the best films of the acclaimed filmmaker’s career,” grossed less than $75 million during its theatrical run. Now, thanks to the advent of Blu-ray, VOD and streaming services, a movie’s success is no longer determined by its box office receipts. Some movies need a little more time to sink into the public consciousness.

10 Sons Of Men Became Cinema’s Choice For Top 10 Lists

Although Alfonso Cuarón’s dystopian thriller is now considered one of the best films of the 21st century, Sons Of Men only grossed $70 million against a budget of $76 million. Released on December 25, 2006 – three days after it hit theaters Night in the museum (which raised more than 700 million dollars)-, Sonsfrom The Men failed to attract crowds on Christmas Day, opening with a measly $500,000 during its opening weekend.

After telling Vulture that he endured “the most intense and difficult five years” of his life, Cuarón returned to the box office with a vengeance when Gravity it became one of the highest-grossing films of 2013.

9 Steve Jobs hung on and won two Oscars

Despite receiving some of the best reviews of the year, Steve Jobs it only grossed $4 million more than its $30 million budget. It premiered in October 2015, together with Paranormal Activity 5 and The Last Witch Hunter,raising each of themmore than double their respective budgets, from $10 million to $78.9 million and from $71 million to $146 million. Two weeks after its premiere, Steve Jobs was pulled from theaters after suffering strong box office competition.

The biographical drama garnered two Oscar nominations for Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet. Critics praised Aaron Sorkin’s narrative and Danny Boyle’s direction.

8 Fight Club stood the test of time

1999 was an incredibly lucrative year for cinema, with competition from movies like The Ghost menace ($924 million), Matrix (463 million), The Mummy (155 million), toy story 2 (487 million), tarzan (448 million), American Beauty (356 million) and Stuart Little (300 million). However, The fight Club is famous for its failure at the box office.

Director David Fincher clashed with 20th Century Fox over the film’s marketing. He foresaw that word of mouth would attract the public rather than publicize the argument; however, Fox wanted to sell the film as a “studio blockbuster” with “movie stars.” Fight club it opened with $11 million and was pulled from theaters after grossing just $37 million against a budget of $65 million.

7 The Iron Giant Rises From Its Ashes

Considered by the public and critics as one of the best animated films of all time, The iron Giant it initially failed at the box office. Released in the summer of 1999, the film was projected as a massive success for Warner Bros, which backed the $50 million production budget for Brad Bird’s directorial debut.

Released in August, The Iron Giant competed with The sixth Sense ($672 million), The Blair Witch Project ($248 million) and The runaway bride ($309 million), each grossing more than four times its production budget.

6 Scott Pilgrim Against The World Went From Box Office Bomb To Cult Classic

Overwhelmed by the huge billboard of summer 2010 blockbusters(Inception, despicable me, toy Story 3 and Shrek 4), Edgar Wright’s adaptation of the series Scott Pilgrim it had a production budget of $60 million and earned less than $50 million internationally. The film was a difficult sell for general audiences. Directed by Michael Cera, between a genre narrative and a niche premise, Scott Pilgrim against the world it ended up finding an audience with its home premiere.

On its opening weekend, Scott Pilgrim competed head-to-head at the box office with The Expendables and Eat Pray Love, eachtargeting three very different demographic groups.

5 The Master Cultivated Countless Awards

Paul Thomas Anderson’s period drama premiered between Looper ($176 million) and Transylvania hotel (358 million) in September 2012. Theaters were sold out after The Avengers Marvel grossed more than $1.5 billion at the box office, subsequently drowning out the independent films that followed in its wake.

The master It garnered a total of 187 award nominations, including Oscar nominations for all three leading actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams at the 85th Academy Awards. Since then it has been praised by critics as one of the best films of the decade.

4 The Man From UNCLE Got A Sequel

In a year that produced three of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time(The Force Awakens – 2billion dollars, Jurassic World – 1.600 million dollars, Furious 7 – 1$.5 billion), The Man from UNCLE grossed a worldwide total of $107 million against a production budget of $75 million, opening in August between Mission: Impossible 5 and Straight Outta Comptonwhich grossed $682 million and $201 million, respectively.

Following disappointment at the box office, Slate reported in 2017 that Guy Ritchie’s spy movie would be getting a sequel, one of the film’s stars confirmed: “I called Lionel Wigram, the producer of the film. I said, “Man, what’s up? I get asked about this shit all the time. Can you write a sequel?” He was like, “You know what? Yeah, fuck it, I’ll do it. Sure, I’ll write a sequel.“

3 Mulholland Drive became a masterpiece

Mulholland Drive it flopped at the box office with $20 million against a production budget of $15 million. It premiered in October 2001 between Rush Hour 2 ($374 million), American Pie 2 (287 million), Monsters Inc. (577 million), Harry Potter (974 million) and The Lord of the rings (897 million).

The years since have been much kinder to David Lynch’s neo-noir thriller, which regularly appears on lists of the greatest films of all time, including the fourth and final collection of the great movies by legendary critic Roger Ebert.

2 The Shawshank Redemption Reigns On IMDb’s Top 250

competing with pulp fiction in 1994, which grossed $213 million on a budget of $8.5 million, The Shawshank Redemption it failed at the box office with $73 million against a budget of $25 million. It was considered a box office bomb and did not recoup its production budget, not including marketing costs and cuts from distributors.

With a weighted average score of 9.3/10 and over 2.5 million user votes, The Shawshank Redemption is currently the highest rated movie on IMDb. At the 67th Academy Awards, it was nominated for a total of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound and Best Original Score, the most for any Stephen King adaptation.

1 The Wonderful Life Became A Christmas Classic

It’s a Wonderful Life it hit theaters in December 1946, grossing $3.3 million against a budget of $3.18 million. The film flopped so badly at the box office that it left director Frank Capra $525,000 in debt, forcing his production company into bankruptcy.

Following its poor performance, the film’s copyright expired in 1974, meaning it could finally be shown on television without the networks having to pay royalties. The Recurring every December during the holidays, the film became a Christmas staple for families around the world and is now considered one of cinema’s greatest films.