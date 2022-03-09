Yon de Luisa points out that the Gallos franchise will hardly stay in Querétaro

In a chat with Futbol Picante, the president of the FMF revealed that he considers it unlikely that the black and blue team will remain in its current headquarters when it is sold

MEXICO — The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, louis yonassured that hardly the franchise of the white roosters will stay in the city Queretaro and that whoever acquires it will take the punishment imposed after the acts of violence recorded last weekend.

“The punishment is taken, that punishment is in the franchise and if someone takes the franchise, they take the punishment. That’s right, that club hardly stays in Queretarovery difficult,” he said. Louise to ESPN.

The white roosters they will not be able to have an audience in their stadium for a yearin addition to disqualifying the current administration that is made up of Adolfo Ríos, Manuel Velarde, Gabriel Solares and Greg Taylor for five years from any activity related to soccer.

Querétaro will have to play a year behind closed doors as part of the sanctions for the confrontation between bars in La Corregidora. Getty Images

Another of the decisions after the acts of violence recorded within the framework of the party of Queretaro vs Atlas was that the team will return to the hands of Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza.

After the events, the authorities searched for those responsible, 26 arrest warrants were issued and at the end of the operation there were 14 detainees.

2 Related

Of the latter, there were two who were released due to lack of evidence, but investigations continue regarding the acts of violence recorded in the stadium. The corrector in the framework of the match of the ninth day.

louis yon considered that the determined punishments were adequate and in his opinion the decisions structured by the president of the MX LeagueMikel Arriola.

“It was giving priority to the players, with the understanding that if the team was disaffiliated and if the sanction was both for the current administration and for the holder of the certificate, because the purchase had not been settled, it could have been done. that, but today we would have the first team, the women’s first team, the basic forces, today we already have the women’s U-17 from the U-13 up to the men’s U-20, props, technical bodies, administrators, what was decided and it seems to me well structured by the president of Liga MX and unanimously accepted by all the clubs.”

Consultation here all the news and results of Liga MX.

“It was decided to sanction the current administrator, this group that operated the club until now Queretarodisabling it and passing the responsibility for the payments of the players, players and the entire operation to the holder of the certificate,” he added louis yon.