Ye admits to ’embarrassing’ Kim Kardashian at her Thanksgiving prayer

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted to “embarrassing” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian at his Thanksgiving prayer.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a special prayer, featuring the Sunday Service choir, to mark Thanksgiving on Friday (November 26).

He started the video by saying, “Hello my name is Ye and this is my super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.”

“On this Thanksgiving, I am so thankful for my family, my blood family, my fans and our enemies; We love them too, on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning, not the night before or the day before, just in the morning.”

The father of four broached the subject of his family, and especially his relationship with Kardashian.

“The only thing I think about every day is how I can bring my family back together and how to heal the pain that I have caused. I take responsibility for my actions,” Ye continued.

“My God, my wife didn’t like me wearing the red hat [de Make America Great Again]”, he added, speaking of his short political career and his presidential candidacy in 2020.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I put myself and my family on the spot by not aligning myself with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard on our marriage,” Ye admitted.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and without allies on either side,” he added. “I embarrassed my wife by the way I presented information about our family during what, thank God, was the only press conference.”

The Yeezy creator also addressed his “moralistic Christian” behavior over the years.

“Combine that with being rich, famous and very very very very very attractive, and you have a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown out the window of anyone who has ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus,” she admitted.

The ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ rapper also opened up about his 2016 “manic” episode.

“I went into a manic episode in 2016 and was prescribed heavy medication,” Ye said. “I have since taken and discontinued treatment, leaving me susceptible to further episodes that my wife, family and fans have had to endure.”

The video was posted a few days after Ye reiterated her desire to reconcile with the Skims creator amid their ongoing divorce.

The rapper gave a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (November 24), saying, “The narrative that God wants is to see that we can redeem ourselves in all these relationships.”

“We have made mistakes. I have made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that weren’t acceptable as a husband, but right now, for whatever reason, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this microphone, but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February of this year. It has been reported that the star of reality show is dating the cast member of Saturday night Live Pete Davidson, after they appeared together on the sketch comedy show last month.

During his speech, Ye added, “I will not let AND! write the narrative of my family. I will not let Hulu write the narrative of my family… I am the priest of my home.”

Ye also mentioned that she has a house next door to Kardashian’s so she can be with her kids, but insisted she needs to “be back home.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there will be millions of families who will think separation is okay,” the rapper said. “But when God brings Kimye back together, there will be millions of families who will be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of separation, of trauma that the devil has used to capitalize on to keep people in misery while people walk over people without home to go to the Gucci store.”