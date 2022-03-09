X-Men and their problem with post-credit scenes. They never lead anywhere!

Post-credit scenes are now the order of the day. Any movie series of the superhero genre has to its credit an additional sequence, which appears after the credits (as its good name indicates), which lays the groundwork for possible sequels or to show elements that have been hidden in the story after the end of the story. this was closed. Let’s say that they work as small expansion clips that whet the viewer’s appetite and invite them to continue being linked to the characters in question to learn more about their respective universes, whether through comics, video games, etc. Marvel Studios is the great mother of post-credit scenes in that sense.

However, despite the fact that currently they always work like a shot and connect, as we said, with new projects, this was not always the case, and especially with a series of films in particular: those of X-Men. For reasons unknown to us, the post-credits scenes we’ve seen in multiple feature films starring Wolverine, Magneto and company have led nowhere. That is have laid the foundations for future works but they have not always led to a good port and have simply remained as a memory.

The user Hunter Radesihas highlighted this fact on his personal Twitter and the community has responded very positively, with more than 45 thousand likes and a good string of activity confirming that these additional pieces to the X-Men movies have not worked as they should:

My favorite thing about the X-Men movies were the way none of their post-credits scenes/teasers actually went anywhere pic.twitter.com/z59Ds9jNSr Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) March 8, 2022

What movies have problems with their post credits?

In the image we can see the suit shown in Wolverine immortal (with whom we never saw Hugh Jackman), X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men 3: The Final Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse. But this is only the beginning, because for example X-Men Origins: Wolverine he didn’t get to develop his Deadpool either. Ryan ReynoldsLuckily, he kept the role with the character and managed to create his own version of the Merc with a Mouth, much more faithful to the comics, really.

Currently, the mutants are a bit in no man’s land and we are not sure that their future in the world of cinema is going to end too well, because their best stage ended some time ago with X-Men: First Class. Yes, remember that Dead Pool 3 is still pending to be shown and the character, in fact, could appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to officially enter the MCU.