WWE NXT Roadblock: Dolph Ziggler defeats Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to win the top developmental brand title

During broadcasts of WWE NXT: Roadblock via USA Network, the fighter Dolph Ziggler won the Maximum Development Brand Championship after defeating Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa.

This was the main showdown of the special episode at the Performance Center. The three competitors staged a very even fight, with Breakker’s reign in real danger on several occasions. In the final moments of the fight, In the final moments, Robert Roode distracted Ciampa and allowed his partner to superkick him for the victory on behalf of three.

In this way, Dolph Ziggler wins the NXT Championship for the first time in his career, this being the third world-class title he obtains in WWE. Bron Breakker ends a 63 day, single defense reign that he started in the New Year’s Evil special. Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa on the January 4 episode of NXT 2.0 to win his first WWE belt just over three months after his television debut.

