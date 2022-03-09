WWE NXT Audience March 8, 2022

USA Network broadcast a new episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the night of Tuesday, March 8. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 613,000 viewers. This represents an increase compared to last week (551,000).

This episode had several attractions, highlighting the main event, where Dolph Ziggler beat Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT champion.

The program recorded a Compartir from 0.13 in demographics of interest (176,000 viewers), corresponding to ages between 18 and 49, the same figure as the previous week.



WWE NXT audiences in 2022

January 4: 685,000 viewers

January 11: 647,000 viewers

January 18: 587,000 viewers

January 25: 593,000 viewers

February 1: 619,000 viewers

February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 22: 612,000 viewers

March 1: 551,000 viewers



March 8: 613,000 viewers

