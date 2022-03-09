With this website you can create your own Batman poster (and also memes)
There are only a few days left batman hit theaters. The new movie from the DC universe has created a confrontation between fans almost since its announcement. The film has been delayed numerous times due to the pandemic situation we are experiencing, but the most important thing was the replacement of Ben Affleck by Robert Pattinson. Some fans are unwilling to forgive the change. This has been seen recently in a thread on Twitter. A Batman fan shared an app so you can create your own custom poster in the same art style as the movie which opens this week. And, quickly, the answers have been filled with memes and jokes from people who are not so happy about the Twilight vampire being the new Dark Knight.
A Twitter thread shows the affection that Batman fans have for Robert Pattinson
We don’t know if batman It will be a good movie or, on the contrary, it will be a complete nonsense. What we do know is that the original project never raised its head. We all knew that one day, Ben Affleck would play Bruce Wayne. However, his interpretation would never shine in Batman vs. Superman, one of Zack Snyder’s biggest failures. The Berkeley update wasn’t all that bad, but the movie itself had a really awful script, with a lot of room for improvement in art direction, and long, boring footage.
Affleck got a second chance. The Justice League he changed the image that people had of his Batman. He was almost crying out for a solo movie. And, for a few months, the project of batman it was his. Affleck’s Dark Knight would be played, scripted and directed by himself. A most ambitious project, but one that remained in the pipeline. After delaying the schedule that was already set a few times, Affleck himself was not convinced by his role. And eventually he ended up leaving the project, leaving Warner and DC to remake the project. It was like that Robert Pattinson He became the actor chosen to put on the superhero’s mask. And this did not sit well with the fandom, who, since that day, have not stopped criticizing the British. Some simply say that he is a bad actor, others consider that he does not measure up and many more affirm that Pattinson does not have a Batman physique, he doubts that we will come out of the next March 4.
Batname, the website to create your own Batman logo
To make the final stretch of waiting for batmanthe developer Shajid Hassan has created a website where you enter a title and an image is automatically generated in the style of the movie poster. The programmer’s intention was good, but when The Art of Batman shared the utility on Twitter, the network began to fill with memes.
The thread is full of the most interesting occurrences. Here we leave you a few, although we recommend that you visit the thread to see the answers and all the barbarities that people are publishing. We leave you with the original tweet and some responses from Twitter users:
