With this website you can create your own Batman poster (and also memes)

A Twitter thread shows the affection that Batman fans have for Robert Pattinson

We don’t know if batman It will be a good movie or, on the contrary, it will be a complete nonsense. What we do know is that the original project never raised its head. We all knew that one day, Ben Affleck would play Bruce Wayne. However, his interpretation would never shine in Batman vs. Superman, one of Zack Snyder’s biggest failures. The Berkeley update wasn’t all that bad, but the movie itself had a really awful script, with a lot of room for improvement in art direction, and long, boring footage.

Affleck got a second chance. The Justice League he changed the image that people had of his Batman. He was almost crying out for a solo movie. And, for a few months, the project of batman it was his. Affleck’s Dark Knight would be played, scripted and directed by himself. A most ambitious project, but one that remained in the pipeline. After delaying the schedule that was already set a few times, Affleck himself was not convinced by his role. And eventually he ended up leaving the project, leaving Warner and DC to remake the project. It was like that Robert Pattinson He became the actor chosen to put on the superhero’s mask. And this did not sit well with the fandom, who, since that day, have not stopped criticizing the British. Some simply say that he is a bad actor, others consider that he does not measure up and many more affirm that Pattinson does not have a Batman physique, he doubts that we will come out of the next March 4.