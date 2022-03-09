With eye-catching changes, the spectacular new Formula 1 safety car was presented

On the left the AMG GT Black Series and on the right the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+(Mercedes Press)

This Thursday will start the second preseason rehearsals of the Formula 1, which already has its new safety car, a spectacular Mercedes AMG GT Black Series and an AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+, which will also function as a medical car to speed up care in the event of an accident. The German machines will join the Aston Martin cars that were also there last season.

The Black Series replaces the Mercedes-AMG GT R that Mercedes provided as a safety car in 2021, while the previous C 63 S Estate that had been used since 2015 is replaced as a medical car by the GT 63 S 4MATIC+. According to the German brand, they are the most powerful versions of these vehicles.

The most striking novelty in the new safety car is that the siren will no longer be on the roof and it has been replaced by a brand new and sophisticated light signaling system integrated in the windshield and in the rear spoiler.

The AMG GT Black Series has the lights attached to the rear window and windows (Mercedes Press)

In the part where the rear license plate is located, it will also be illuminated to be a reference to the runners when the competition is neutralized by an incident that draws attention to a driver or removes a car from the track. Additionally, lights in the side windows will help spectators in the stands know when the pace car enters the pits.

Regarding the interior, the driver of the safety car, Bernd Maylander, will have the collaboration of the co-driver, Richard Darker, who will be able to see two monitors with all the information of the race and the images of the official transmission to be able to be aware of everything to happen and have a better reference when entering the track if a situation warrants it.

“Since 1996, that is, every year for more than a quarter of a century, Mercedes-AMG has supplied the vehicles that Formula 1 needs in an emergency,” said Christoph Sagemuller, Head of Sports at Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The Mercedes used in 2021 leads the pack in the heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

“In its role as F1’s Official Safety Car, our high-performance cars have safely guided the series around the track when called upon in bad weather or due to an accident. when needed, our official F1 medical car is on site as quickly as possible”, he added.

“To ensure this, we have upped the ante even further for the 2022 season with our most powerful models to date, the AMG GT Black Series and AMG GT 63 S. Their performance on track shows their unfiltered racing DNA more than any of our other models. their predecessors,” he concluded.

These spectacular machines will be seen from this Thursday at the Sakhir International Autodrome, in Bahrain, where the second pre-season tests will take place and will last three days. Unlike those held in Barcelona, ​​these will be official and will be televised. The teams are expected to bring improvements to their cars to continue their development. The other weekend the season will start with the first race at the same circuit.

