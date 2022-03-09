Winners of the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

”No Time to Die” won an award for Best Original Song for a Drama/Documentary. | youtube billie eilish

The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) just had its annual awards celebration this March 8th at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The third such awards ceremony for the association, which has been in existence for more than 77 years, celebrated the best soundtracks and songs of the past year across seven categories, including film, television and interactive media.

One of the most outstanding prizes was the Germain Francothe first woman to win an award for a Disney animated film soundtrack, taking the award for Best Original Score for his work on the acclaimed film ”Charm”.

Continuing with the awards, Cristobal Tapia de Veer won the award for Best Soundtrack for a Series with his compositions for ”The White Lotus”beating out much more popular series like ”Loki”, ”The Squid Game”, ”Succession” and ”Wandavision”.

The sibling duo Finneas O’Connell and billie eilish took home the award for Best Original Song for a Drama/Documentary, with the title song from the latest James Bond movie ”No Time To Die”, the same song that gave them their first Academy Award nomination.

In the category of Best Original Song for a Musical/Comedy, Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott ”Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Taura Stinson They won the award for the song ”Just Look Up”, from the Netflix dark comedy ”Don’t Look Up”.

Hildur Gudnadóttir won his third SCL award, this time in the Interactive Media category for his work on ”Battlefield 2042”. Guđnadóttir won her first two SCL awards in the first year of the ceremony, where she won awards in the Film category for his work in ” Joker ”, and in the TV category for the series ” Chernobyl ‘. ‘.

The SCL awards ceremony included two new special categories this year, the first being the David Raskin Award for Emerging Talent, which was won Stephani Economou for his work on ”Jupiter’s Legacy”. On the other hand, Carter Burwell and brothers Joel and Ethan Coen received the Spirit of Collaboration Award, honoring their work on seventeen films in which the trio worked together.