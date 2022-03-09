Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) will make his first post-WWE wrestling appearance this weekend

Bypassing Jeff Hardy, Windham Rotunda is the most coveted “free agent” on the American scene, since WWE decided to fire him surprisingly last July. Although the difference with respect to Hardy is that there is no evidence that the former Bray Wyatt directs his steps towards AEW.

In fact, seven months after his departure from WWE, it would seem that Rotunda cares little about a loss of cadence for the followers, who always assume that any dismissed gladiator will resume his career immediately once the non-competitive clause that binds him during 90 extra days to the McMahon Empire. AND Rotunda has not given any indication that he will resume his shortly.

Meanwhile, “The Eater of Worlds” has entered a film project with Jason Baker, a famous special effects artist with whom he has already worked within WWE for the character of The Fiend. Tape that according to Baker’s own testimony, will be released in the coming months.

► Windham Rotunda, between legends and former teammates

Despite what has been said, Rotunda does not move away from the pancracy, and in November we already reported that the fighter will be seen at WrestleCon, an event that will take place from March 30 to April 5 in the city of Dallas (Texas).

AND before, Rotunda will have its official reappearance in another event: Showcase of Legends, which will celebrate its seventh edition this Sunday from Albany (New York)and where the presence of other stars such as Dustin Rhodes or Trish Stratus is expected.

Just like at WrestleCon, Rotunda will only attend non-competitively, so we will have to wait a little longer to see him fight again. And it is that, on a ring to use, the last time he went back precisely to his last fight so far, in which he faced Randy Orton, which occurred during the second day of WrestleMania 37.