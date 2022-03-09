Will Smith publishes a new video in awe of the Fuego volcano

Actor Will Smith, who last week was making some recordings in Antigua Guatemala, today published two videos on his Instagram account highlighting the eruptions of the Volcán de Fuego.

Smith mentioned that the Volcán de Fuego erupts every 20 minutes and that witnessing the explosions up close seemed crazy, “but it’s pretty safe,” he remarked.

TAKE THE TIME TO IMPROVISE

In the first video, the actor can be seen making a montage of an improvised scene, in which he pretends to be reporting live from the Fuego volcano, confirming that “the volcano is erupting, the volcano is erupting.”

In the background, rivers of lava can be seen falling on the slopes of the volcano, in addition to hearing the laughter of those who accompanied him in the place.

CALL AN EXPERT

In the second video he asks if he and his friends are in danger, although in a text he adds “my friends and I were scared, so we called a volcano expert.”

Then, the scene changes and shows Roberto Mérida Boogher, a volcanologist at the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh), who explains that since they are not at ground zero, they are not in danger.

ATTENTIVE FOLLOWERS

The actor last Friday published a video with a summary of his experiences in the country, in which he wrote: “Thanks to my people from Guatemala for love!”

The video began with a text that says “I love Guatemala”, which went viral on networks, and in addition to the people of Antigua, Ricardo Arjona, who is on tour in Europe, also reacted to the audiovisual.