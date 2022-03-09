Why is Wolverine so popular? Larry Hama has explained the reasons for the success of the Marvel mutant

In a recent interview conducted by the character’s classic screenwriter, Larry Hama, he wanted to explain the reasons for Wolverine’s popularity

Within the variety is the taste, but many times the community tends to tend towards places or others to be able to choose the character you like the most. This has always happened like this, otherwise we would not have superheroes with the power of popularitysomething that makes them able to suffer and enjoy all kinds of situations in the vignettes, see examples like Batman or Spider-Man, which they are always on everyone’s lips and live all kinds of adventures.

For today we have to focus on a character that was introduced within a group in the editorial of the big M. Being as specific as possible, said character came to the vignettes with a confrontation with the green giant of Marvel, assuming a rivalry that would endure throughout the years. Years later he would present himself as what he really is: a mutant. However, while Wolverine has been linked to mutants, has always been a free and loneliest soulwanting today to highlight the reasons for its popularity.

Going back to the 90’s it can be said that the mutants lived a good stage, despite the panorama in the comic in general. The author who stars in today’s news, Larry Hama, was fully working for the character of Wolverine and it seems that he wanted to chat in an interview for Inverse about everything that the character has meantNot just among mutants. Since always, Logan has differed a little more from his companions, but Hama has wanted to make clear the reasons for its popularity.

Marvel’s most popular mutant for two reasons

It’s not a surprise to anyone when talking about the popularity of mutants bring Logan to the fore. From the moment he arrived in the comics, he managed to gain a foothold among readers, becoming part of several interesting groups, as well as being a much-loved member throughout the universe of the big M, not only in the aspect of the mutants. We have been able to enjoy many interesting stories of the character, including the great role that was given on FOX with Hugh Jackman.

It doesn’t matter where we look the character of Wolverine has had an interesting impact and it seems that way it will continue for the rest of the years. Many artists have passed through there and it seems that Larry Hama, in charge of some classic stories of the character, wanted to give his opinion about the great popularity that the mutant attracts. Everything has been simplified into 2 issues, the loyalty he presents and how protective he can becomesomething that seems not to be as common in other characters, as Hama commented.

The author himself wants emphasize that these kinds of features that Logan has make readers empathize a lot with this character, making, although he is bloody and violent, we can all see ourselves somewhat reflected. Everything that has to do with camaraderie and not betrayal seems to be in the doldrums and we see it quite constantly with Logan, what would make his popularity always skyrocket for being the emblem of the character.

Wolverine, the Marvel mutant who has gone further

When you bring up a character like that, it is difficult to be able to change it and give it a 360 degree turn, since it has worked so well since it appeared, that they are not going to reinterpret it now. For many, I’m sure Wolverine’s appeal will go elsewhere, but what yes it is clear is that he is one of the mutants that gathers more readers and surely it will continue to do so for many more years to come for all that it has to bring us and the action that it overflows with.

You have to remember that this 2022 is the year that the patched Logan returns to Madripoor, something that has undoubtedly encouraged this interview with Larry Hama. The writer will be in charge of bringing us this story and it seems that he is very happy to be able to return to the character and do what he liked the most. Yet there are a few days left to enjoy this first number from Wolverine: Patch, but it sure looks very interesting. Why do you like Wolverine?