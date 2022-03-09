Why is Tom Hanks dead in the series ‘Partners and Hounds’?

On July 21 the series of ‘Partners and Hounds‘, the emblematic family film of 1989. After Disney+ shared the first trailer, there was a detail that drew a lot of attention and that is the unexpected death of the original character played by Tom Hanks, Scott Turner. An element that has caused many fans wonder what happened and why the meticulous detective has passed away.

The trailer does not give many details about the reason for his death, only that the detective bequeaths his son Scott (Josh Peck) to Hooch, the giant french mastiff dog. Now, the dog that Turner senior bequeaths to Turner junior is not the original, but, like the protagonist of the series, another heir and successor.

The trailer shows that this new Hooch is very similar to the original, which means that it will give Scott Junior a lot of headaches, although it will be of great help when it comes to solving crimes. On the other hand, the fact that Turner senior left him a farewell letter along with the dog indicates that Tom Hanks’ character knew he was going to diewhich rules out that his death was sudden.

We will have to wait if Disney dares to release another preview of the series or, on the contrary, chooses to keep the mystery surrounding the death of Hanks’ character on the small screen. At the moment, the preview already shown indicates that the fiction will seek to maintain the spirit of its predecessor film.