Who is Amilcar Raphael? The possible culprit of the Corregidora stadium campaign

Through social networks, the name of Amilcar Rafael has gone viral after the brawl between barristas from Querétaro and Atlas, after he was mentioned on several occasions as the culprit of what happened.

According to sports media, Amilcar Rafael is the leader of the Querétaro fan club, La Resistencia.

Amilcar Rafael is accused of being the author of the ambush on the Atlas fans at the Corregidora stadium.

In addition, he is accused of having an intimate relationship with the leaders of the security company that the Querétaro soccer club hires for games as loyalists.

The image of Amilcar, who directs the largest and most popular bar of the feathered ones, is not new, since he has been immersed in these “animation groups” for 20 years, despite the fact that during this period of time white-black directors go and they come.

In addition to the above, Amilcar is known to receive government funding. And he also has a civil association called “Blue and Black Heart” with which he organizes matches with veteran players.

According to an investigation carried out by ESPN, “the Amilcar Civil Association does not have the Federal Registry of Civil Society Organizations; nor on the list of ‘Authorized Donees’ by the SAT, although there are witnesses to their work”.