This Friday, March 11, on the Disney Plus streaming platform, the new animated film Red, directed by Oscar winner Dome Shi, will premiere. The film tells the story of a girl who turns into a red panda and features music composed by American brothers Billie Eilish and Finneas.

Less and less remains for the premiere of the new Disney and Pixar film, Red, the story of a 13-year-old girl of Asian origin who turns into a giant red panda.

The animated feature film is voiced by Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Wai Ching Ho and features music composed by the siblings, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

When is the movie Red released?

Red, the Disney and Pixar film was created by the same studio in charge of Inside Out and The Incredibles. Its premiere is scheduled for this Friday, March 11.

The film was directed by Dome Shi, the Oscar-winning filmmaker for best animated short for Bao, the story of a dumpling that comes to life.

Where to see the movie Red?

The new animated film, Red, can be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus (Disney +), from the day of its premiere.

This will be the third Disney and Pixar film to come directly to the platform, following the release of Luca in 2021 and Soul in 2020.

Music by Billie Eilish and Finneas in Red

In the story of the movie Red, the boy band “4*Town”, makes the heart beat faster for the protagonist and her friends. The music of the group was composed by the Americans, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

The multiple Grammy award-winning brothers wrote three original songs, one of them being ‘Nobody Like U’, the one that plays in the trailer.