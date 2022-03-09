When and where is the Pixar movie released?

In the midst of these years of the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services have taken advantage of making their premieres online so that people can see their favorite series and movies from the comfort of your home. Now comes the premiere of Turning Redthe new Pixar film of which We will tell you when and where it can be seen.

Who stars in it?

There is less and less left for the premiere of the new Disney and Pixar movie, Turning Red. Which follows the story of a 13-year-old Asian girl who turns into a giant red panda.

The voices of the animated film will be in charge of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Wai Ching Ho and features music composed by the brothers, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

When and where is the movie Turning Red released?

The Pixar and Disney movie Turning Red, which was created by the same studio as Intensely and The Incredibleshas its premiere scheduled for this Friday, March 11.

It should be noted that the tape was directed by Dome Shi. Award Winning Filmmaker Oscar Award for Best Animated Short for Beamthe story of a dumpling that comes to life.

Meanwhile, the movie Turning Red can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform from the day of its premiere.

It will be the third Disney and Pixar film to It will come directly to the company’s streaming service. This after the release of Luca in 2021 and Soul in 2020.

It should be noted that in the history of the film Turning Redthe music of the boy band 4towna musical group that is loved by the protagonist and her friends, is composed by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

In fact, in the trailer for the film you can already hear the song Nobody Like U.