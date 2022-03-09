WHEN and WHAT TIME to watch the Netflix movie with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo

One of the big releases of the week is soon to arrive on the platform and here we tell you everything so you can see it before anyone else.

the streaming service Netflix It barely completed its first week of the month, but they are already determined to give the first big blow with one of the most anticipated premieres of March. Is about The Adam Projecta film directed by shawn levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. After being a project that was postponed for years, it will soon arrive on the platform. Know when and what time!

What is it about? Official synopsis: “Adam Reed is a time traveler from the year 2050 who has embarked on a rescue mission to search for Laura, the woman he loves, who has been lost to the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship breaks down , he is sent spiraling to the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his home, where his 13-year-old self lived.”.

In principle, the script written by TS Nowlin was approved in 2012 under the name “Our Name Is Adam” and Paramount Pictures was one of the first production companies to acquire the film to star Tom Cruise, but it did not come to fruition. Finally, eight years later Netflix He resumed the project and they quickly began to announce a luxury cast that began filming in November 2020 and ended in March 2021.

+When does The Adam Project premiere on Netflix?

As reported for some time, The Adam Project will premiere on Netflix this Friday, March 11. There, streaming subscribers will enjoy a new feature film starring Ryan Reynoldswho will be accompanied by Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr. and Walker Scobellamong others.

+What time does The Adam Project premiere on Netflix?

Mexico: 02:00AM

Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 03:00 AM

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 04:00 AM

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 05:00 AM

Spain: 09:00 AM