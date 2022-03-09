What will be the Best Original Song?

The Best Original Song category is one of the strangest categories at the Academy Awards. While it may be an opportunity for the Oscars to honor some of the best songs written specifically for movies, it’s also an opportunity for lesser-known films to earn an Oscar nomination solely for one song. Recent winners include artists like Adele, Lady Gaga, Elton John and HER

The 2022 nominations are a bit more star-studded than in recent years, with iconic artists like Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beyoncé and Bille Eilish all vying for the Oscar. This year’s lineup includes the latest Bond film, a Disney animated film and, as always, this year sees the return of perennial nominee Diane Warren.

Could the James Bond franchise win a third Oscar in this category, could Disney land a winner with a song other than “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” or could Warren finally win with his 13th nomination? Let’s take a look at this year’s nominations and break down who could win this year.

“Somehow You Do” lyrics by Diane Warren for Four Good Days

The Best Original Song category just wouldn’t be the same without Diane Warren, who has been nominated twelve previous times without winning. This year even marks the fifth year in a row that she has been nominated in this category.

“Somehow You Do” is performed by Reba McEntire from Mila Kunis and Glenn Close’s addiction film Four Good Days. Nearly every Warren song over the last five years has been about overcoming adversity and triumphing over incredible obstacles. All the other songs in this category match the themes of the movie, and yet “Somehow You Do” sounds like another upbeat song to come out of a movie, even though that clashes with the overall story of the movie.

Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” for Belfast

In Belfast, the music of Van Morrison is key to the setting of this autobiographical story by Kenneth Branagh, fitting perfectly with this nostalgic tale of Ireland in 1969. Belfast features eight Morrison classics and composed the scores for the films. Fittingly, “Down to Joy” feels like Morrison at his best: triumphant, powerful, and with lyrics evocative of starting over and finding new hope in the world.

After decades as an iconic musician, it’s impressive how dynamic and exceptional Morrison’s voice remains, still capable of creating songs that sound as powerful as the classics.

DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter “Be Alive” for King Richard

With original songs written for movies like 2019’s The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and Austin Powers in Goldmember, it’s surprising that Beyoncé was never nominated for an Oscar in this category before King Richard’s “Be Alive.”

There are many movies that have received a nomination in this category simply because they added an original song during the credits. While “Be Alive” technically fits this designation, Beyoncé’s powerful track feels like an encapsulation of King Richard themes, a victory at the end of this triumphant film.

“Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sebastián Yatra for Encanto

Given the incredible success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and the decision not to ship that song that would become the first Disney song since “A Whole New World” to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Dos Oruguitas” it has gotten caught up in conversations about what it is not, instead of what it is.

Yes, the nomination for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” would have probably made this category a much closer race, but “Dos Oruguitas” is the true heart of Encanto, a song that explores the story of Mirabel’s grandmother, Soul Madrigal. Alma’s story of what brought her to her Colombian home and the loss of her husband is beautifully sung by Sebastián Yatra, and even if the listener doesn’t know what the lyrics are saying in Spanish, the emotional weight of the song can still be felt. song.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time to Die” for No Time to Die

“No Time to Die” is probably the best song of these five on its own, a powerful performance from Billie Eilish and, as always, a reserved production from Finneas O’Connell. This is just an excellent Eilish song in itself, but once Hans Zimmer’s orchestral arrangements kick in, it also becomes one of the best Bond themes in franchise history.

Billie Eilish and Finneas have created a song that feels like watching No Time to Die, which is no easy feat. “No Time to Die” matches the melancholy and exhaustion of the 25th Bond film, and with a lyric that gains even more importance after seeing the film.

So who will win in the Best Original Song category?

This year’s category is largely led by “Dos Oruguitas” and “No Time to Die,” and this competition would be much, much closer if Encanto had nominated “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” In fact, Disney would almost certainly walk away with this trophy if that song had been nominated, despite the fact that “Dos Oruguitas” is, again, the true heart and soul of the film, and quite possibly the best song in the film.

While the Oscars would certainly like to make Miranda an EGOT winner, the Academy is likely already awarding Charm in the Best Animated Feature category, and there’s almost no doubt that Miranda will eventually walk away with this trophy one day. .

On the other hand, “No Time to Die” makes more sense. This is the most likely category for No Time to Die to win, and after Adele broke the streak of Bond movies not winning this category, this franchise is now becoming the brand to beat here. But it is also true that The Academy is doing everything it can to help increase interest in the ceremony and what better way to increase interest in the ceremony than to have one of the most important artists of the moment win her first Oscar? ? @worldwide