What measures will be taken after the violence in Corregidora?

The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) announced the security measures that will be imposed for all teams in the MX League in order to prevent the recurrence of incidents of violence such as those that occurred between the bars of the Queretaro and Atlas.

louis yon revealed the Creation of the Security and Intelligence Directorate shared between Liga MX and the FMF, which will be in charge of implementing a facial recognition system in the different places of Mexican soccer, which must be installed before the end of 2023.

“We are talking about a protocol that must be reinforced. In the current protocol there is no ability to recognize who is in the animation groups, to endorse it is to know who they are, with this new rule, we can no longer allow them access to the stadium, whoever enters, already knows how they have to behave Otherwise, you will not be able to buy tickets,” he said.

The animation bars will not disappear, but the teams will have the obligation to generate an identification for each of their members in their home games that will be centralized in Liga MX and where only adults can be registered.

“Animation groups must leave anonymity, we want animation groups that support their club, not criminals in disguise. As of the 2022-23 season, all clubs must generate an identity for each of the animation groups”, said Mikel Arriola.

In case they participate in any act of violence, people will not be able to re-enter the stadiums for life.

Liga MX teams will not be able to support their animation groups with any type of sponsorship and in the event that this happens, the club’s stadium will be banned.

There will be no visitor bars in the Mexican soccer stadiums.

