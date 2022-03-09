What is the relationship between myopia and glaucoma?

Of all of them, some aspects linked to the glaucomaas its silent advance, the peripheral visual field loss that it entails or that elevated intraocular pressure is the main risk factor. But more unknown is the close relationship of this disease with some systemic pathologies, such as diabetes or the hypertensionor ophthalmological, such as myopia

In this sense, Aitor Fernández, a glaucoma specialist at Miranza IOA, recalls that they are all important risk factors and that equal attention must be paid to all of them to prevent vision loss from glaucoma, which, at first, goes unnoticed: “people with myopia should know that they are part of a significant risk groupthe same as those of advanced age, with a family history or with high IOP”, he concludes.

And when asked if any myopia carries this associated risk, Elena Arrondoa specialist at IMO Grupo Miranza, explains that “although the risk affects any myopic person, it is true that it increases as the degree of myopia increases, and can affect 12 percent of myopes of 6 or more diopters and shoot up to 80 percent in the case of very high myopia, according to some studies and, to a certain extent, we see in our day-to-day consultations, “explains the specialist.

For this reason, the Miranza ophthalmologists call for people with myopia, especially above 6 diopters, to undergo regular check-ups that include all the necessary tests to diagnose or rule out the existence of glaucoma. M. Jesus Chavesof Vissum Grupo Miranza, specifies that “myopic patients should periodically go to a intraocular pressure assessment, fundus examination (retina and optic nerve), pachymetry (thickness of the cornea) and visual field”. According to the specialist, “on many occasions, the follow-up of these patients is focused on retinal lesions typical of high myopia, and it is easy for glaucoma prevention to be forgotten. In fact, it is our fellow retina specialists who often refer us to these patients at risk for control and follow-up“.

The doctor places special emphasis on highly myopic patients who have undergone refractive surgery, since “although they no longer need glasses, their eye is still anatomically myopic, and for this reason they must also undergo check-ups and undergo glaucoma study tests”. The ophthalmologist notes that it is in these patients “in whom we often detect more advanced cases of glaucomadue to the fact that they have ceased their revisions after undergoing surgery”.

Difficult diagnosis

And if the early diagnosis of glaucoma is already difficult in itself, since the disease does not offer obvious symptoms for the patient in the early stages, the diagnosis of the pathology is complicated when there is myopia involved. According to Arrondo, “in these patients, the pressure may be normal and, in addition, their optic nerve is difficult to assess because they are eyes that frequently have a lot of pathology in the fundus, which adds another degree of difficulty to the diagnosis.”

The specialist explains that the visual field of these patients “may have alterations due to myopia that, likewise, can confuse us, while, on the other hand, the retina can suffer alterations that may seem to be the cause of the patient’s visual loss – even without these being the ones that are taking away his vision – which often delays the diagnosis “.

In addition, imaging tests, such as Optical Coherence Tomography or OCT of the optic nerve, is also a confounding factor because these tests are not designed for myopic eyes, since they are based on the comparison of the optic nerve with “standard” patterns. ”, which do not correspond to that of the optic nerve of a myopic patient.

For all this, according to Chaves, “glaucoma associated with high myopia is one of the most underdiagnosed diseases in ophthalmology”. However, technological progress suggests that this trend may change. In the opinion of Aitor Fernández, thanks to the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence, deep learning and big data, “all the information that we have collected or are now collecting on the eyes of these patients – campimetries, optical coherence tomography, retinographies…- It will not have been in vain in a few years, when a great ophthalmological algorithm will be able to discern patterns, observe differences and make classifications where we are not capable now, due to the large amount of data that the human brain is incapable of handling”.

“In short, with only a photograph of the optic nerve, the ophthalmologist will have a higher probability of making a correct diagnosis than at present and with an intrapersonal bias of 0, given that patient-oriented technology will support us in screening and will allow us to raise the rate of diagnosed patients, affecting this data from the first minute in improve people’s visual health”, he concludes.

In any case, it is important that myopic patients take this risk factor into account and undergo regular check-ups. “These are patients who also evolve much faster and with more central defects than other patients and who need very low intraocular pressures to be controlledwhich is difficult to achieve many times, even with surgery”, warns Arrondo.

Therefore, diagnosing and treating these patients in time and carrying out an exhaustive follow-up of their evolution can be key, due to the difficulty of diagnosis and the progression of myopia, which often causes them to continue to lose vision at normal pressure levels, which does not occur. in other glaucoma patients.