What I see? Mr. Link and the great adventure of making the best animated films with traditional techniques

Mr Link is the fifth feature film from the Laika studio, the smallest and best-kept secret among those who know how to enjoy the best animated films made around the world. Loyal fans of the films that have emerged from this creative powerhouse (all beautiful and truly original) know that at that moment they will have an additional gift for the eyes: a short sequence filmed in fast motion that shows the extremely complex task of filming each sequence with the craft technique known as frame-by-frame animation (stop-motion).

In front of the cameras we see the complete design of the short sequence, presented so that we understand without the need for words everything that it means to put this whole device into action. What the camera does in a frame-by-frame animated film is to create an extraordinary illusion of movement from the assembly of a long succession of still images (like photographs) that are distinguished from each other by almost imperceptible variations in composition.

You have to have the hands of a goldsmith and the precision of a surgeon to make those tiny modifications with your hands and achieve with them, after a job carried out with infinite patience, the assembly of a complete sequence. In the case of the end credits of Mr Linkwhat we see is the moment in which the main characters go through a lush forest of what seems to be India, mounted on an elephant.

The protagonist is a character who is recognized as the “missing link” of humanity

The most remarkable thing is how this group of portentous and dedicated animators manages to assemble only with these tools and simultaneously in the same action the movement of the human characters, animals and the entire environment. What material are they made of so that they leave so clearly the feeling that they can come to life? They are miniatures made with soft materials that adapt to any change (clay, for example) or small elements of daily use applied to the entire scenery.

Let’s just imagine how many times the main characters move their bodies or speak during that brief sequence of the elephant ride. The 90 minutes of Mr Link They include 110 sets, 1,486 plans and a total of 106,000 different expressions on the faces of the different characters. A great tribute to the great founders of fantastic cinema, expressed together with the extraordinary evolution of animated techniques and the tools from which they are nourished, such as the materials made from the amazing 3D printers.

Of the five feature films that Laika has produced since its creation in 2005, Mr Link It is the first that can be seen from a platform of streaming. The above (the extraordinary Coraline and Kubo And The Samurai Quest, in addition to ParaNorman and the Boxtrolls) are undisputed gems of animated cinema that deserve to be discovered for those who are not yet aware of the work of a small, dedicated studio full of enormously talented artists. Which also does not have the exposure, marketing power and mass knowledge that Disney and the other big names in Hollywood animation have. However, at the beginning of 2020 it was up there with all of them: it won the Golden Globe for the best animated film (defeating Frozen 2, how to train your dragon 3 and Toy Story 4) and earned an Oscar nomination.

Laika works quite far from there. Its headquarters are 1,500 kilometers away from the entertainment capital of the world, in Portland (Oregon), where its main architect, Travis Knight, son of the billionaire owner of Nike, lives and works. After unsuccessfully trying his luck in the world of music, Travis found in the cinema an ideal path to turn his artistic vocation. Today, in addition to his work as a fundamental mentor to Laika, the heir to the shoe company is a filmmaker increasingly valued for his talent, intuition and perspective. The directed Kubo and the Samurai Quest and, outside of Laika, the surprising Bumblebeethe noblest sample of all the film adaptations of the cold and mechanical world of transformers.

Of all Laika’s feature films, Mr Link He is the one with the most adventurous spirit. The protagonist of it is Sir Lionel Frost, a Briton full of aristocratic manners, elegance and distinction who introduces himself as “famous seeker of mythical beasts”. The story takes place in the 19th century and the prologue shows Frost on a boat in what seems to be the center of Loch Ness, determined to find the famous creature that hides in that corner of Scotland. His circumstantial assistant makes it clear that in addition to all the previous description, Frost is a rather stubborn individual.

“It’s a bit like Indiana Jones, a bit like Sherlock Holmes and a bit like Around the World in 80 Days. At its heart, it’s an epic and colorful adventure.” said the film’s director, Chris Butler, describing both Frost and the plot of the film, whose name makes sense when the protagonist receives an enigmatic letter apparently written by a strange creature that answers to the description of the famous “missing link”. ” of human evolution. In fact, the original title of the film (Missing Link) talks about exactly that.

Each frame requires a thorough preparation to apply the stop motion animation technique

Frost, whose sole purpose in life is to be incorporated into the exclusive London adventurers’ club, goes in search of the mysterious being and when he finds him he sees in front of him a very polite character, who knows how to express himself very well and seems willing to put himself immediately at your service, and at the same time quite large and clumsy, with the features of huge and bizarre animals. As director Butler suggests, Frost is the Phileas Fogg who seems to have found his Passepartout, and at the same time he is the explorer brought to fulfill the mission of bringing Link back to his family and his natural environment.

The film recounts Frost’s long journey, first from London to the lands of the Far West (not far from Laika’s current American headquarters in Washington state), and then to the Himalayan peaks (“an earthly Eden”). Where Man Never Grows Old”), where Link supposedly has his roots. An old girlfriend of Frost, owner of the same adventurous spirit, will join the journey, and both will face a villain who also has a lot to do with our hero’s adventurous dream.

Mr. Link, an animated film that deserves to be discovered Archive

There are great moments of animated adventure, emotion and humor in Mr Link. What unfortunately does not have the version available in streaming for Argentina through the Disney + platform is the possibility of enjoying the original voices of Hugh Jackman (Frost), Zoë Saldana (Adelina Fortnight, the adventurer’s old girlfriend), Zach Galifianakis (Link), Stephen Fry (Lord Piggott-Dunceby, the villain on duty) and Emma Thompson. Inexplicably, only the Spanish spoken version is available in the movie’s audio tab, as if those responsible for this launch mistakenly believed two things. First, that only children who know our language would be interested in seeing it and, second, that adults with access to Disney+ are not interested in animated films in their original versions.

We have spoken more than once in these pages about the serious consequences in the medium and long term of not being interested in releasing and disseminating films in their original languages ​​with subtitles. and prefer, instead, the comfort of dubbing in a neutral Castilian that completely loses the increasingly strong connection that exists between the design of the animated character and the characteristics of the real figure chosen to give him a voice. Added to all this are even more serious consequences: the loss of an optimal tool for the development of reading comprehension, the discovery of other languages ​​(with the consequent possibility of broadening horizons of knowledge and opening up to the world) and the missed opportunity of follow in its original version a story shared between parents and children.

Producer Arianne Sutner and director Chris Butler celebrate the Golden Globe they won in 2020 for Mr. Link, beating Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2. AFP

The last thing that is known about Laika is that she is already preparing her next animated feature film, always in stop motion. Will be called Wildwood and is inspired by a fantasy story for teenagers written by Colin Meloy, singer of the group The Decemberists. The story connects with myths and traditional stories from Portland, the place where the studio operates and where Meloy and his colleagues were also born, live and create music. Travis Knight himself was also born there, who will bring to the cinema the story of a fantasy world that he has known since childhood.

the protagonist of Wildwood is a teenager named Prue McKeel, who enters a forest full of mysteries, enigmas and amazing characters to rescue her little brother, lost in its depths after following the trail of a massacre of ravens. “You might think Prue is too old for fairy tales, but she ends up finding herself at the center of one, surrounded by strange talking animals, mischievous bandits and powerful figures with the darkest of intentions,” says the first preview of a project that Laika has been working on for at least a decade. Another fact that defines the studio as the best kept secret of animated cinema in recent years.

Mr Link is available on Disney+