What happens if I drink salt water before training?

the perform exercise on a consistent basis is clearly good for our health, but it is equally proportional to knowing the need to drink before, during and after the trainingin addition to the benefits that salty drinks they can give us

However, its consumption before to train is not highly recommended, since salty drinks work to offset the sodium that we lose when we sweat, so it should be taken during or after exercise.

The main recommendation is that if the exercise is less than 40 minutes it is not necessary to ingest water with salt, or some other drink; if he training lasts less than 30 minutes it is better to drink water before or after it.

If the intake of Water is excessive could be harmful, diluting the concentration of sodium in the blood, an error that commonly occurs in beginners, who work at low intensities, but ingest a large amount of fluids.

The best option is to develop a fluid intake plan that is tailored to your sport, personal needs, and other nutritional needs.

Fluid replacement in all these cases is important to prevent, or at least minimize, the deleterious effects of fluid deficiency. Water body, which would decrease the Benefits what can give us to do exercise constantly.

A fluid replacement drink, such as sodium drinkscan also act as a vehicle to provide various nutrients or compounds that can benefit physiological processes not related to hydration, such as obtaining carbohydrates to provide us with energy, or caffeine, to stimulate the central nervous system.

–Training greater than three hours, when sweat loss is greater than 3 and 4 liters. Gatorade or Powerade type drinks are recommended.

–Training greater than two hours, where it is suggested to only drink water, not drinks with sodium.

-In a different case, we could substitute the water with salt during the training for foods that include sodium in their foods, such as crackers or foods with soy sauce.

JAP