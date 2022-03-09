What happens if I drink salt water before training?

the perform exercise on a consistent basis is clearly good for our health, but it is equally proportional to knowing the need to drink before, during and after the trainingin addition to the benefits that salty drinks they can give us

However, its consumption before to train is not highly recommended, since salty drinks work to offset the sodium that we lose when we sweat, so it should be taken during or after exercise.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker