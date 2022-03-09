What does Cameron Díaz do, 8 years after having “said goodbye” to Hollywood

Cameron Diaz is one of the most famous actresses and for many years she was one of the most sought-after and sought after in Hollywood.. However, the protagonist of crazy about mary he is a long way from the big screen and has no intention of returning anytime soon. Since she left the cinema in 2014 and, after a prolific career, now is completely dedicated to exploring her facet as an entrepreneur and launched her own line of organic wines.

“I started experiencing fame when I was 22 years old, so 25 years ago, that’s a lot of time. The way I see it is that I have given more than half of my life to the public, ”said the actress in an interview some time ago. For eight years, her life has been far away from the film sets.

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, Avaline brand partners (Credit: Instagram/camerondiaz)

In this new facet as a businesswoman, Cameron told her social networks what it consists of Avaline, the project, started one afternoon in 2018 in the backyard of his house. Together with her friend and partner Katherine Powerthey reflected on the products they consumed and their composition, the wine came into discussion, and they quickly agreed that they were both interested in drinking a “clean” one, so the idea of ​​making it organic was not long in coming.

Cameron Diaz ventured with a line of organic wines

As reviewed on Avaline’s website, it is not a common wine, since it is made with “grapes from organic crops without pesticides, without artificial additives”, and can also be consumed by vegans. The actress frequently publishes some posts on her Instagram account where she can be seen with her partner sharing moments while consuming the drink.

Away from the spotlight and long makeup and costume sessions, Cameron Diaz said in a recent interview with Michelle Visage that his life changed significantly since he distanced himself from the entertainment industry.

On rule breakers, the podcast of the singer who produces the BBCrevealed that she once felt trapped in a world where beauty became the main focus. “I am absolutely a victim of all the objectification and social exploitation that women are subjected to”said the 49-year-old actress, according to People.

Cameron Díaz gave his opinion about his physical appearance (Credit: People magazine)

In this sense, he reflected on the exercise of acceptance of his physical appearance: “It’s hard not to, not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other beauty markers, and I think that’s one of the most important things.”

On the other hand, she also shared that despite having “a billion products” at her fingertips, she never put much effort into maintaining a beauty regimen. About that, she said that “I literally did nothing”, and that at most twice a month a mask was applied. However, he closed the idea after explaining that at this stage of his life his energy was focused on other matters.

Something that also seems to have changed the life of the actress was motherhood. In 2020, she welcomed Raddix, her first daughter, and that also influenced her decision to stay away from the big screen. “Motherhood and marriage have been the most satisfying part of my life so far. It is so important. Probably in some way I waited to be able to do all those things, so as not to have distractions, ”he specified in an interview on the radio program. Quarantined With Bruce in 2021.

Cameron Diaz with her daughter Reddix Grosby-Group

There he also explained that he prefers to dedicate himself full time to taking care of his little girl. Asked if she had any plans to reappear in the movies, she replied, “I’m not looking for it right now. I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be a mother, but now I think about being away from my daughter during a shoot and I just couldn’t”.